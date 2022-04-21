COURIER OPINION: Don’t count on a miracle to keep your family safe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anyone looking at the images of utter devastation in Fife

mum Kayleigh Guthrie’s home will immediately understand the horror of the blaze she and her children survived.

The fire consumed everything in its path, leaving nothing but a charred and blackened husk of a home behind it.

That all of the family are here to tell the tale is, in Kayleigh’s own words, a miracle.

They have many people to thank for that fact – from the firefighters who bravely came to their rescue to the paramedics, nurses, doctors and hospital staff who so ably cared for them in their hours of need.

But ultimately it is a cautionary tale, which proves the worth of quality fire alarm systems in the home and the risk of leaving electrical items on overnight.

It is something most families will be guilty of but the dangers of neglecting fire safety are plain for all to see.

Kayleigh’s miracle escape should be a warning to us all.