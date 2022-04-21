Dundee gaming entrepreneurs make £1m investment to help young businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee gaming entrepreneurs make £1m investment to help young businesses

By Gavin Harper
April 21 2022, 1.49pm Updated: April 21 2022, 2.51pm
4J Studios and Chroma Ventures co-founders Paddy Burns and Chris van der Kuyl with SIS Ventures chief executive Jill Arnold and chairman David Ovens
4J Studios and Chroma Ventures co-founders Paddy Burns and Chris van der Kuyl with SIS Ventures chief executive Jill Arnold and chairman David Ovens

The Dundee gaming duo behind the global success of Minecraft have made another seven-figure investment that will support young businesses.

Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns, owners of 4J Studios, have invested £1 million into SIS Ventures’ investment fund, Impact First.

The Dundee games pair set up Chroma Ventures last year as an investment arm of their video game development studio.

The investment arm of 4J Studios has already made investments in Dundee firm Stormcloud Games and Ant Workshop, based in Edinburgh.

Impact First launched its second round of fundraising in February.

Its aim was to attract up to £5 million to scale up investment in early-stage businesses.

The investment by Chroma Ventures, in addition to a further £700,000 committed by other investors, means the fund has now exceeded its minimum target.

It will proceed to first close over the next two months.

Making a positive difference to lives

Mr van der Kuyl said: “Since our first investment in 2019, we’ve been impressed by SIS Ventures’ expertise and ability to identify opportunities in companies that will make a significant, positive difference in people’s lives.

“SIS Ventures’ ambition and approach complements our desire to invest in exceptional leaders and teams.

Chris van der Kuyl, who runs 4J Studios wth Paddy Burns.
Co-founder of Chroma Ventures and 4J Studios Chris van der Kuyl.

“That is why we have chosen to enhance our support through their Impact First fund.”

SIS Ventures has already invested around £3.5m into 10 businesses.

Each business is on a path to providing vital services, like Dxcover, which is providing earlier diagnosis for life-limiting diseases.

Another to benefit from SIS Ventures is Cyacomb, which tackles some of the world’s most serious online harm issues.

This second fundraise presents an opportunity for investors to support existing Impact First investees.

It also allows investment in new, early-stage businesses.

The minimum investment sought from investors is £20,000, with each investor invested in at least eight businesses over a period of seven to 10 years.

SIS ‘very excited’ by funding

Head of SIS Ventures Jill Arnold said: “Ever since launching Impact First, we have maintained an unwavering belief in the potential of an impact-focused fund for the investor community.

“It harnesses the power of business and innovation to help address society’s greatest challenges and needs.

“This cornerstone investment from Chroma Ventures reinforces that belief and illustrates the current demand among investors for mission-aligned opportunities.”-

Head of SIS Ventures, Jill Arnold.

Ms Arnold said she was “very excited” about working with the Minecraft duo as lead investors in the fund.

“We hope this encourages others to come on board,” she added.

“Investor interest in the fund, since announcing the second fundraise earlier this year, has been very promising.

“We’re on track to reach our target over the next couple of months.”

