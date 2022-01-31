Dundee Minecraft duo make seven-figure investment in games studio

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Dundee tech duo behind the global success of Minecraft have made a seven-figure investment.

Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns, owners of 4J Studios, have purchased a stake in Ant Workshop.

The funding will enable the development of new titles. The Edinburgh-based company hopes to bring one to market next year.

The investment will also allow the Ant Workshop team to devote more time and resource to developing Dungeon Golf, a concept the team recently created.

Plans to expand the workforce

Ant Workshop was founded in 2015 by Tony Gowland and celebrates seven years in business this month.

Its most recent work was the Apple Arcade launch title Dead End Job, a 1990s cartoon-style shooter game.

Gowland’s team has also brought more than a dozen other titles to current and next generation console platforms.

The business will recruit two new full-time employees and additional freelance talent to supplement its existing team of eight developers. The Dundee entrepreneurs will join the company’s board.

‘We can’t wait to watch it take shape’

Mr van der Kuyl said: “Tony is an experienced and highly talented designer who has gathered an exceptional team around him to deliver great content across multiple platforms.

“We love their work and the quirky sense of humour that runs through the games they develop.

“Studios need time and space to focus fully on developing those unique ideas.

“We hope this investment will allow Tony and his team to concentrate on this project.

“We can’t wait to watch it take shape.”

Firm’s founder looking to the future

Mr Gowland said he is “incredibly excited” for the future.

He hopes the investment will allow the team to develop new games.

The studio founder also wants to tap into the Dundee gaming duo’s extensive experience.

He hopes to develop a series of the Dungeon Golf game. It was inspired by watching his six-year-old daughter play mini golf with his mother.

Mr Gowland said: “If a game is designed well and genuinely family-friendly, there’s no reason it can’t bridge the generations and bring people together in a way that is fun and appealing for all.

“If we get this right, I’d love to develop a series with different variations on the theme over the next few years.”

Chroma Ventures investments

The shareholding is through Mr van der Kuyl and Mr Burns’ investment arm Chroma Ventures.

Launched last year, it backs companies developing and deploying innovative technology and data-led businesses.

Chroma Ventures’ portfolio includes another Dundee-based indie games studio in Puny Astronaut.

Other investments are augmented reality technology company Blippar, ready meal provider Parsley Box and insurance platform Broker Insights.

The pair also own the Water’s Edge office development at City Quay.

They acquired a 10% holding in Dundee-based Ace Aquatec in 2020.

It is almost 10 years to the day since 4J Studios started discussions with Minecraft creator Mojang about making console editions of the game.

4J Studios subsequently developed Minecraft for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo games consoles.