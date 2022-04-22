COURIER OPINION: SNP manifesto launch points to local elections fought on national issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
COURIER OPINION: SNP manifesto launch points to local elections fought on national issues

By The Courier
April 22 2022, 5.50pm
The SNP manifesto contains little that's new. But maybe it doesn't have to. Photo: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire.
It would have been easy to forget the SNP’s manifesto launch was for a local election, not a national vote.

From pledges to push for independence to denials of a cover-up over the ongoing ferries fiasco, council issues were largely absent from the discussion at times.

And in truth, the SNP manifesto looks rather thin, with very little in the way of new policy proposals or ideas.

Net zero pledges and promises to keep council tax bills down will be more than familiar to voters by now.

Tackling the cost of living crisis was the main theme of Nicola Sturgeon’s speech to supporters in Greenock.

It certainly gave the First Minister another chance to take aim at Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson.

But the cost of living emergency has perhaps become a useful shield for the SNP and rival parties. Something to distract them from being forced to deliver key local services.

While Nicola Sturgeon was happy, at times, to talk about national issues, her frustration was apparent as she was repeatedly quizzed over the ferry scandal.

However, SNP members and their leader herself remained optimistic at the manifesto launch. And perhaps with good reason.

If the First Minister failed to offer any new ideas during her speech, it was perhaps because she doesn’t have to.

After 15 years in power at Holyrood, her party still looks set to dominate next month’s local election.

And with Labour demanding windfall taxes and the Tories fighting on the union, the SNP are hardly the only party to put out a national manifesto for a local election.

Local matters may continue to go unnoticed, but there’s a sense that perhaps that’s by design.

