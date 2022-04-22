JIM SPENCE: Mark McGhee may be starving ahead of St Johnstone clash – but it’s Dundee players who must show hunger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
JIM SPENCE: Mark McGhee may be starving ahead of St Johnstone clash – but it’s Dundee players who must show hunger

By Jim Spence
April 22 2022, 6.00pm
Dundee manager Mark McGhee.
Dundee manager Mark McGhee.

Mark McGhee’s off the wall amateur psychology to focus the Dundee players on their task of avoiding relegation was entertaining.

Whether it has any effect, only time will tell, but the players shouldn’t need any fresh motivation to escape a situation they themselves are responsible for.

The boss keeping the heating off and cutting the calories makes an appetising headline, but what’s required in the last five games is a ravenous hunger to remain in the top league.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee had done some eye-catching media work ahead of St Johnstone clash

Dundee may already have bitten off more than they can chew in hoping they can overcome their position at the bottom of the Premiership and, if St Johnstone win at Dens to give them an eight-point lead over their rivals, it’ll leave the Dee facing an almost certain menu of Championship football next season.

Saints boss Callum Davidson has felt no need to either pass on the pudding or to save on the heating bills, but his team, like their opponents, shouldn’t need any managerial gimmicks as they fight to save their top league status.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson with Mark McGhee as part of Gordon Strachan’s Scotland setup in 2017

This looks like do or die for Dundee, who are 11 points adrift of St Mirren, with the Perth Saints surely their only possible catchable opponents.

Even then they can realistically only secure a danger-laden play-off place.

Unlike Mark McGhee, both sets of players need all the heat and energy they can muster for this game.

They need to keep their thermostats high and their calorie count higher.

Dundee United star Tony Watt has been a valuable addition – but has not hit the net as regularly as hoped

Dundee United must scour their football contacts for a striker who can rattle the net regularly.

This season has been successful, with a top six finish and a European spot in reach.

But it could’ve been more rewarding had they found a target man who carried constant goal threat.

It’s one thing to recognise this, it’s another thing entirely to find the right recruit, because guaranteed goal machines are worth their weight in gold and command the best wages in the game at their various levels.

Nicky Clark celebrates with United fans after his opening goal against Dundee

Tam Courts has put together a side which, on its day, can match the best in the league and, when on song, also give the big Glasgow two a competitive game.

A striker of real quality, though, would take them to the next level.

That must be United’s key target to continue their onward progress.

Mark McGhee will ‘go naked for a week’ if Dundee beat St Johnstone

