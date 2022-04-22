Contraflow system on A90 near Forfar as roadworks begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Contraflow system on A90 near Forfar as roadworks begin

By Jake Keith
April 22 2022, 6.30pm
The A90 just south of Forfar.

Roadworks on the A90 near Forfar are expected to cause traffic issues as a contraflow system is put in place.

The roadworks, which begin at 6.30pm on Friday, will take place just south of the Angus town between the Glamis Junction and Lochlands Junction.

It means only a single lane on the northbound carriageway will be open for traffic travelling in both directions until 6am on Saturday April 30.

The closures are to allow the southbound carriageway of the A90, which leads to Dundee’s Kingsway, to be resurfaced in a £650,000 investment.

The Glamis Junction southbound on-slip will also be closed with traffic being diverted to Kirriemuir Junction and back down the A90 southbound.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north east unit representative, says the work is crucial to create a “smoother and safer journey for motorists”.

