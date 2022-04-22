Contraflow system on A90 near Forfar as roadworks begin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roadworks on the A90 near Forfar are expected to cause traffic issues as a contraflow system is put in place.

The roadworks, which begin at 6.30pm on Friday, will take place just south of the Angus town between the Glamis Junction and Lochlands Junction.

It means only a single lane on the northbound carriageway will be open for traffic travelling in both directions until 6am on Saturday April 30.

The closures are to allow the southbound carriageway of the A90, which leads to Dundee’s Kingsway, to be resurfaced in a £650,000 investment.

The Glamis Junction southbound on-slip will also be closed with traffic being diverted to Kirriemuir Junction and back down the A90 southbound.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north east unit representative, says the work is crucial to create a “smoother and safer journey for motorists”.