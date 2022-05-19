COURIER OPINION: Hypocrisy at the heart of Murdo Fraser’s trip to watch Rangers in Seville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Hypocrisy at the heart of Murdo Fraser’s trip to watch Rangers in Seville

By The Courier
May 19 2022, 10.38am Updated: May 19 2022, 12.59pm
Murdo Fraser
Murdo Fraser has been criticised for going to Seville to watch Rangers.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser frequently tells his political opponents to get on with the day job.

He is a regular critic of SNP figures from the First Minister down, always quick to pull them up for taking their eyes off the ball.

When Nicola Sturgeon heads to the US and talks up independence instead of sorting out the many problems at home, Mr Fraser is among those demanding she gets on with the job.

But he also has a job to do.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP is a senior Conservative who sits as deputy convener of the Covid-19 recovery committee.

There are plenty of debates and questions in which he could take part.

Trips like his visit to see Rangers in Seville don’t come along often.

It’s no surprise he wants to pack in the office job for a few days in the Spanish sun to watch his team.

There are plenty other people jealously wishing it was their struggling team taking on the biggest and best in Europe.

But Holyrood only sits three days a week and shuts broadly in line with school holidays.

Point out that timetable to an MSP and they will tell you they are busy every day in their constituencies, dealing with case work.

But if you condemn others for dodging scrutiny and bypassing parliament, it would be wise to ensure you turn up yourself.

