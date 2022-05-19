COURIER OPINION: Hypocrisy at the heart of Murdo Fraser’s trip to watch Rangers in Seville

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser frequently tells his political opponents to get on with the day job.

He is a regular critic of SNP figures from the First Minister down, always quick to pull them up for taking their eyes off the ball.

When Nicola Sturgeon heads to the US and talks up independence instead of sorting out the many problems at home, Mr Fraser is among those demanding she gets on with the job.

But he also has a job to do.

He will be absent from parliament due to a midweek trip to Seville for the Europa League clash.https://t.co/rDehnkjVTL — The Courier (@thecourieruk) May 18, 2022

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP is a senior Conservative who sits as deputy convener of the Covid-19 recovery committee.

There are plenty of debates and questions in which he could take part.

Trips like his visit to see Rangers in Seville don’t come along often.

It’s no surprise he wants to pack in the office job for a few days in the Spanish sun to watch his team.

There are plenty other people jealously wishing it was their struggling team taking on the biggest and best in Europe.

Funnily enough, I don’t recall criticism of Dr John Reid, then Leader of the House of Commons, going to Seville to watch Celtic in 2003. But maybe it’s one rule for them…. — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) May 19, 2022

But Holyrood only sits three days a week and shuts broadly in line with school holidays.

Point out that timetable to an MSP and they will tell you they are busy every day in their constituencies, dealing with case work.

But if you condemn others for dodging scrutiny and bypassing parliament, it would be wise to ensure you turn up yourself.