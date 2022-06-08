COURIER OPINION: Angus Council must grab Brechin railway funding with both hands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin’s Caledonian Railway is a genuine grassroots success story.

The volunteer-run attraction boasts a Queen’s Award and an impressive 40-year track record.

Generations of visitors have enjoyed its programme of events, including Thomas the Tank Engine days, Sloe Gin services and steam weekends.

And its fortunes are largely due to the efforts of local enthusiasts, who have breathed new life into the 174-year-old station in the Angus town.

It’s a tremendous example of what passionate people can achieve when they set their hearts on a greater good.

And now the Caledonian Railway finds itself on the brink of something truly transformational – and not just for Brechin.

Caledonian Railway is thinking big

The team have drawn up plans to extend the existing four-mile railway. This could lead to re-connecting services with the main line at Montrose.

They also want to expand the range of tourism, events and training opportunities.

And they believe they can help boost the local tourism budget by £20 million in the next five years.

It’s an incredible opportunity for Angus Council, which should count itself lucky to have such a forward-thinking enterprise in its area.

But first the Caledonian Railway crew must win a race against time to convince the local authority of the merits of the scheme and persuade it to apply to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund for an estimated £18 million.

These are life-changing sums of money.

In a town like Brechin and a small local authority like Angus, £18 million of government funding has the potential to bring development and prosperity for decades to come.

This is the chance of a lifetime to drive lasting change, and those with the power to make things happen should be grabbing it with both hands.