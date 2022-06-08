COURIER OPINION: Angus Council must grab Brechin railway funding with both hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Angus Council must grab Brechin railway funding with both hands

By The Courier
June 8 2022, 12.21pm Updated: June 8 2022, 1.56pm
UK Government Levelling Up funding could transform the Caledonian Railway at Brechin.
Brechin’s Caledonian Railway is a genuine grassroots success story.

The volunteer-run attraction boasts a Queen’s Award and an impressive 40-year track record.

Generations of visitors have enjoyed its programme of events, including Thomas the Tank Engine days, Sloe Gin services and steam weekends.

And its fortunes are largely due to the efforts of local enthusiasts, who have breathed new life into the 174-year-old station in the Angus town.

All aboard the Easter Eggspress. Maeva McKenna was one delighted passenger on the Caledonian Railway earlier this year. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

It’s a tremendous example of what passionate people can achieve when they set their hearts on a greater good.

And now the Caledonian Railway finds itself on the brink of something truly transformational – and not just for Brechin.

Caledonian Railway is thinking big

The team have drawn up plans to extend the existing four-mile railway. This could lead to re-connecting services with the main line at Montrose.

They also want to expand the range of tourism, events and training opportunities.

And they believe they can help boost the local tourism budget by £20 million in the next five years.

It’s an incredible opportunity for Angus Council, which should count itself lucky to have such a forward-thinking enterprise in its area.

But first the Caledonian Railway crew must win a race against time to convince the local authority of the merits of the scheme and persuade it to apply to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund for an estimated £18 million.

These are life-changing sums of money.

In a town like Brechin and a small local authority like Angus, £18 million of government funding has the potential to bring development and prosperity for decades to come.

This is the chance of a lifetime to drive lasting change, and those with the power to make things happen should be grabbing it with both hands.

