Elliot Parish declares ‘love’ for St Johnstone after extending Perth stay

Elliot Parish is staying at St Johnstone.

The 32-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension, keeping him in Perth until summer 2023.

Ex-Dundee keeper Parish has been back-up stopper to No1 Zander Clark since arriving at McDiarmid Park in 2019 and made seven appearances last season, including in a crucial victory over Hearts as Saints fought to stay in the Premiership.

Clark is out of contract this summer and is currently assessing his options for the future.

St Johnstone have made the Scotland internationalist an offer to remain in Perth but, as yet, have had no response.

Parish, however, has wasted no time in agreeing to an extended spell.

He told Saints’ website: “The decision to stay was down to both myself and the club. We had a tough year last year and we have to make sure next season is better.

“This year it is very much back to the drawing board and aiming for the top-six and some good cup runs again.

“You look at the likes of Liam Craig, it’s gutting to see him retire especially with the career he had and what he could probably still give.

“There are going to be a lot of new faces in the dressing room. I’ve been here for three years now and I have grown to love the club.”