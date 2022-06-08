Elliot Parish declares ‘love’ for St Johnstone after extending Perth stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Elliot Parish declares ‘love’ for St Johnstone after extending Perth stay

By Sean Hamilton
June 8 2022, 12.37pm Updated: June 8 2022, 1.56pm
Elliot Parish has signed a contract extension with St Johnstone.
The 32-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension, keeping him in Perth until summer 2023.

Ex-Dundee keeper Parish has been back-up stopper to No1 Zander Clark since arriving at McDiarmid Park in 2019 and made seven appearances last season, including in a crucial victory over Hearts as Saints fought to stay in the Premiership.

Clark is out of contract this summer and is currently assessing his options for the future.

St Johnstone have made the Scotland internationalist an offer to remain in Perth but, as yet, have had no response.

Parish, however, has wasted no time in agreeing to an extended spell.

He told Saints’ website: “The decision to stay was down to both myself and the club. We had a tough year last year and we have to make sure next season is better.

Elliott Parish in action for St Johnstone.

“This year it is very much back to the drawing board and aiming for the top-six and some good cup runs again.

“You look at the likes of Liam Craig, it’s gutting to see him retire especially with the career he had and what he could probably still give.

“There are going to be a lot of new faces in the dressing room. I’ve been here for three years now and I have grown to love the club.”

Replacing Shaun Rooney: The key stat that proves it is NOT mission impossible for St Johnstone

More from The Courier

