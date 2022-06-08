Dunkeld Road: Drivers face fortnight of disruption during Perth roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunkeld Road: Drivers face fortnight of disruption during Perth roadworks

By Matteo Bell
June 8 2022, 12.39pm Updated: June 8 2022, 1.48pm
The roadworks on Dunkeld Road will last up to a fortnight. Image: Google.
Drivers on one of Perth’s busiest roads face up to a fortnight of disruption during roadworks this month.

Traffic heading northbound on Dunkeld Road will be forced to divert during resurfacing work between Asda and Cameron Motors.

A diversion route will take in Crieff Road and the A9, adding about five minutes to journey times.

The work is planned to start on June 16 but Perth and Kinross Council says this date could change, as the restrictions will not be put in place until roadworks on Edinburgh Road have been completed.

The roadworks area and diversion route.

Eight bus services – Stagecoach 4, 23, 23A, 23B, 27, 34, 34A, and Docherty’s 155 – will be diverted via Balhousie Street, Gowans Terrace and Bute Drive.

Kestrel Way and Gowans Terrace will be closed at their junctions with Dunkeld Road.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Traffic will continue to be able to travel southbound into the city centre throughout the works on the northbound carriageway.

Residents will face ‘some delays’

“Temporary traffic lights will also be in place at the supermarket roundabout to allow northbound traffic access up to this point.

“Vehicle access to properties and businesses within the works area will be maintained, however some delays should be expected as the works progress.

“Traffic management operatives will be on site to assist with access requirements.

“Pedestrian and emergency service vehicle access will be maintained throughout. Waste collections will continue, so bins should be presented kerbside as normal.”

