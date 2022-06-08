Dunkeld Road: Drivers face fortnight of disruption during Perth roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers on one of Perth’s busiest roads face up to a fortnight of disruption during roadworks this month.

Traffic heading northbound on Dunkeld Road will be forced to divert during resurfacing work between Asda and Cameron Motors.

A diversion route will take in Crieff Road and the A9, adding about five minutes to journey times.

The work is planned to start on June 16 but Perth and Kinross Council says this date could change, as the restrictions will not be put in place until roadworks on Edinburgh Road have been completed.

Eight bus services – Stagecoach 4, 23, 23A, 23B, 27, 34, 34A, and Docherty’s 155 – will be diverted via Balhousie Street, Gowans Terrace and Bute Drive.

Kestrel Way and Gowans Terrace will be closed at their junctions with Dunkeld Road.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Traffic will continue to be able to travel southbound into the city centre throughout the works on the northbound carriageway.

Residents will face ‘some delays’

“Temporary traffic lights will also be in place at the supermarket roundabout to allow northbound traffic access up to this point.

“Vehicle access to properties and businesses within the works area will be maintained, however some delays should be expected as the works progress.

“Traffic management operatives will be on site to assist with access requirements.

“Pedestrian and emergency service vehicle access will be maintained throughout. Waste collections will continue, so bins should be presented kerbside as normal.”