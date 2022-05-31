Drivers face two-week closure and parking restrictions on Perth city centre road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Part of a busy Perth city centre road will be closed for up to a fortnight from next week.

Edinburgh Road will be shut southbound between the junctions at Glenearn Road and South Inch Terrace from Tuesday June 7 for resurfacing.

It will improve the stretch from South Inch Terrace to the railway bridge, past Perth Prison.

The northbound lane will remain open but drivers have been warned to expect delays.

Parking will be banned on both sides of the road, with this restriction extending to Marshall Place.

A diversion will be in place for those travelling south, along Marshall Place, Shore Road and Friarton Road.

Access to businesses and properties on Edinburgh Road will be maintained.

Bins for properties in the affected area should be put out for emptying as normal.

A Perth and Kinross Council list of road closures says the rules will be in place until June 17 but a spokesperson said the work could take up to two weeks to complete.

The spokesperson said: “The works will cover a section of the road from South Inch Terrace to the railway bridge past Perth Prison, and are scheduled to take around two weeks to complete.

“This traffic management arrangement is intended to reduce delays from temporary traffic lights and potential congestion at the Glenearn Road and Marshall Place junctions from queuing traffic.

“Vehicle access to properties and businesses within the works area will be maintained, however some delays should be expected as the works progress.

“Traffic management staff will be on site to assist with access requirements.”