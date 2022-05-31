Drivers face two-week closure and parking restrictions on Perth city centre road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers face two-week closure and parking restrictions on Perth city centre road

By Emma Duncan
May 31 2022, 1.04pm Updated: May 31 2022, 1.41pm
Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place on Edinburgh Road in Perth.
Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place on Edinburgh Road in Perth.

Part of a busy Perth city centre road will be closed for up to a fortnight from next week.

Edinburgh Road will be shut southbound between the junctions at Glenearn Road and South Inch Terrace from Tuesday June 7 for resurfacing.

It will improve the stretch from South Inch Terrace to the railway bridge, past Perth Prison.

The northbound lane will remain open but drivers have been warned to expect delays.

Parking will be banned on both sides of the road, with this restriction extending to Marshall Place.

A diversion will be in place for those travelling south, along Marshall Place, Shore Road and Friarton Road.

Access to businesses and properties on Edinburgh Road will be maintained.

Bins for properties in the affected area should be put out for emptying as normal.

Signs alert people to the upcoming road closure.

A Perth and Kinross Council list of road closures says the rules will be in place until June 17 but a spokesperson said the work could take up to two weeks to complete.

The spokesperson said: “The works will cover a section of the road from South Inch Terrace to the railway bridge past Perth Prison, and are scheduled to take around two weeks to complete.

“This traffic management arrangement is intended to reduce delays from temporary traffic lights and potential congestion at the Glenearn Road and Marshall Place junctions from queuing traffic.

“Vehicle access to properties and businesses within the works area will be maintained, however some delays should be expected as the works progress.

“Traffic management staff will be on site to assist with access requirements.”

Drivers face four nights of disruption during A9 Perth roadworks

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]