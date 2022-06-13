ANDREW BATCHELOR: Cundies, teckle and a peh – why Dundonian will always be my first language

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Cundies, teckle and a peh – why Dundonian will always be my first language

By Andrew Batchelor
June 13 2022, 1.55pm Updated: June 13 2022, 2.45pm
A pie, a peh or an ingin ane ana? Depends how Dundonian you are. Photo: Shutterstock.
A pie, a peh or an ingin ane ana? Depends how Dundonian you are. Photo: Shutterstock.

If you are from Dundee or you’ve moved here, you will inevitably have come across the Dundonian dialect.

It’s a way of speaking that’s unique to us Dundonians. And it’s so distinctive that people from outside the city often have no clue whatsoever about what we’re saying, or why we say things differently to everyone else.

Which is quite a good feeling.

Last week, I started a new segment on Dundee Culture called ‘Dundonian Word of the Week’.

I’m planning to highlight a Dundonian word once a week and I started off with “cundie” which is the Dundee word for a drain.

I explained its meaning and gave an example of how to use it in a sentence and it got a great reception.

Stuart Cosgrove, the author and football pundit, got in touch to say it came from the French word ‘conduit’.

Taking Dundonian to the wider world

Dundonian words and phrases can be amazing and speaking them, and speaking about them, is a lot of fun.

Some of my favourite words include “peh”, which of course is the Dundee word for “pie”.

But one of the funniest – and equally controversial – has got to be “circle”, which is the Dundee word for “roundabout”.

The Courier website asked the question ‘Does Dundee have circles or roundabouts’ just the other week and it sparked lots of comments.

I have a feeling this is going to be an endless debate.

(One of those that goes round and round in circles.)

I like to spread the word about Dundonian words and phrases whenever I can.

I was one of the speakers at Pecha Kucha Dundee a few years ago – it’s an event where people get to show 20 slides and talk about each one for 20 seconds – and during my presentation I brought up KoreanBilly’s video about Dundonian words.

Roundabout or circle? That all depends on how Dundonian you are.

KoreanBilly is an internet celebrity who rose to fame for trying out accents and dialects from across the UK.

Afterwards I posted about it on social media and KoreanBilly responded and praised the use of the video in my talk.

Is Dundonian a language? Ask the scientists

I’m still learning Dundonian and I’ve lived here all my life.

Another favourite of mine is “teckle”, which means “something good or great”.

But it was only when I talked with Gary Robertson, the Dundee Street poet, that I got an understanding of what it meant.

Dundee street poet Gary Robertson.

Dundonian has been described by scientists as being “as good as a second language” and I have to agree.

There have also been calls for the Dundonian dialect to be studied and used for educational purposes.

In late 2020, Abertay University did just that when it opened up a new online lab dedicated to studying the Dundonian dialect and the way languages are stored in the brain.

Personally I believe letting younger people know about the wonders of the Dundonian dialect is a great way to keep these words and phrases alive for the next and future generations.

It’s another of the benefits of being a Dundonian. We essentially have our own language – and I find that very teckle indeed.

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Frankenstein – made in Dundee and it’s time we made more of that fact

