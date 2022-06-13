KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP can’t afford to take supporters for granted on Indyref2 plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP can’t afford to take supporters for granted on Indyref2 plans

By Kirsty Strickland
June 13 2022, 2.45pm Updated: June 13 2022, 3.52pm
SNP voters hope Nicola Sturgeon will deliver progress on Indyref2 when she sets out the party's plans next week. Photo: Terry Murden/Shutterstock.
SNP voters hope Nicola Sturgeon will deliver progress on Indyref2 when she sets out the party's plans next week. Photo: Terry Murden/Shutterstock.

Since January, I have been planning to get strong at some unspecified point later in the year.

I am pathetically weak in comparison to my peers. I cannot complete one single press up. Squats are beyond me.

If somebody needed rescuing from a burning building the best I could offer would be to Google how to build a wheelbarrow.

The preparation is under way, however.

I signed up to the gym. I have protein yogurts in the fridge that I occasionally remember to eat before they go out of date.

I’ve even stuck a picture of a strong woman lifting a very heavy barbell on the cupboard in my bedroom. I hope that if I stare at it often enough I’ll magically start to feel my muscles grow.

My half-hearted approach to achieving a body capable of taking on a mid-sized chimpanzee in a fight to the death is very similar to the one currently being pursued by the Scottish Government towards a second independence referendum.

Next week, the government will publish a document outlining the next steps towards Indyref2.

As things currently stand, the SNP insists it will fulfil its election pledge to hold the poll before the end of next year.

Muscles aren’t built in a day and neither are successful referendum campaigns.

We don’t even know whether legally we can have another referendum without Westminster’s consent.

Constitutional experts are split on the issue and if, as expected, Boris Johnson refuses to grant a Section 30 order then we could see a messy court battle ahead between the two governments.

Will SNP Indyref2 document move the plans on?

Cards on the table time: I want Scotland to become an independent country.

I voted yes in 2014 and I will vote yes again, if they ever get round to asking me the question.

Not least because it seems ludicrous to me that a sovereign nation doesn’t have the power to decide when and if it polls its citizens on their country’s future.

It’s crazy that our right to vote on an issue of such importance is dependent on the whim of a law-breaking, lying Prime Minister whose party hasn’t won an election in Scotland in my lifetime.

But this period of stasis is pleasing nobody.

Many who support Scottish independence are frustrated with the Scottish Government’s insular approach to the timing and strategy behind its Indyref2 plans.

They might finally get the answers they are looking for in the weeks ahead.

Or they might be subject to yet another document that sets out the aim without addressing the not inconsiderable matter of the how.

Westminster refusal is a barrier to progress

Unionists aren’t happy, either.

They are sick of what they see as an ever-present threat of a second independence referendum looming just over the horizon.

I understand those concerns and the frustration that while Scottish politics is stuck on the constitutional question, there are real issues in the country that need to be addressed.

NHS waiting times, the drug deaths crisis and the devastating impact of the cost of living crisis all deserve this government’s full attention.

The SNP has a mandate to hold a second independence referendum.

It won that fairly and squarely at the last Scottish Parliament election.

Regardless of your views on what Scotland’s future should look like, we can all agree that we want it to be something better – more hopeful – than it is now.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is coming under pressure on the NHS in Scotland: Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Westminster’s refusal to allow a vote is a barrier to that progress.

SNP still the only party reaping Indyref2 rewards

The SNP has been in power for 15 years. All governments have a shelf life. And this one is starting to look tired and worn after so many years at the top table.

Opposition parties often appear baffled about the SNP’s continued success.

They should ask themselves why, if what the SNP is offering is so underwhelming, are voters not convinced that their parties could do any better?

But with the country split down the middle on whether or not Scotland should go its own way, our politics is stuck in limbo.

Every election is dominated by the constitution.

We can’t go forward but we can’t go back, either.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon celebrates with some of the newly elected SNP councillors in Dundee last month.

For as long as the SNP is the only party capable of delivering the second independence referendum that half the country say they want, it will continue to reap the electoral rewards.

SNP voters expect – and deserve – answers on Indyref2 plans

Scottish Labour saw what happens when you take voters for granted.

In recent months, the SNP has revealed glimmers of arrogance and complacency that shows it hasn’t learned from that mistake.

While it’s unlikely that the SNP will lose power any time soon, the party should be wary of letting a feeling of resentment grow among its supporters.

I hope that in the weeks ahead we will finally get the answers we deserve about the process the Scottish Government plans to follow to secure a referendum.

Not least because if a campaign is imminent then I need to crack on and improve my upper-body strength.

