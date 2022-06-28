COURIER OPINION: Abortion clinic buffer zones in Scotland will not have an easy road ahead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade and remove the rights of women to have an abortion if they so choose has reignited a global debate.

For many it is a blindingly simple subject to put to bed: that the decision about an abortion sits solely with the woman who is pregnant.

But that is far from a universally held point of view and this is a debate where nuance is lost to polarising perspectives.

Yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made her views clear.

At a summit in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon gave her backing to buffer zones outside of hospitals and clinics in Scotland to ensure women accessing abortion services – and the staff administering them – were not subjected to intimidation or harassment in doing so.

The First Minister’s describing a summit on abortion care as “very constructive and very helpful”@NicolaSturgeon says it’s reinforced her support for legislation to prevent protests outside clinics There could also be talks with local government about short term solutions pic.twitter.com/oJyPwMI3Su — Radio Clyde News (@RadioClydeNews) June 27, 2022

She also hopes legislation can be drafted to ensure such behaviour is off limits in future. But it is unlikely to be an easy road ahead.

The first minister acknowledges there are legitimately held differing views on abortion and any new law would have to be framed to ensure it was watertight to a human rights challenge.

Meantime, the debate continues to rage and women continue to face challenges – and outright prejudice – for the choices they make.

Bird flu threat must be stopped

How sad to see the Isle of May closed off to visitors during the peak summer period for fear of avian flu spreading to the bird colony.

But it is absolutely the right decision. Hundreds of birds have washed up dead on local beaches in recent weeks and containing that spread is vital.

The Isle of May is an internationally important bird breeding site, it must be protected if at all possible.