COURIER OPINION: Abortion clinic buffer zones in Scotland will not have an easy road ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Abortion clinic buffer zones in Scotland will not have an easy road ahead

By The Courier
June 28 2022, 10.57am Updated: June 28 2022, 1.48pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a summit on abortion care. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire Date
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a summit on abortion care. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire Date

The US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade and remove the rights of women to have an abortion if they so choose has reignited a global debate.

For many it is a blindingly simple subject to put to bed: that the decision about an abortion sits solely with the woman who is pregnant.

But that is far from a universally held point of view and this is a debate where nuance is lost to polarising perspectives.

Yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made her views clear.

At a summit in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon gave her backing to buffer zones outside of hospitals and clinics in Scotland to ensure women accessing abortion services – and the staff administering them – were not subjected to intimidation or harassment in doing so.

She also hopes legislation can be drafted to ensure such behaviour is off limits in future. But it is unlikely to be an easy road ahead.

The first minister acknowledges there are legitimately held differing views on abortion and any new law would have to be framed to ensure it was watertight to a human rights challenge.

Meantime, the debate continues to rage and women continue to face challenges – and outright prejudice – for the choices they make.

Bird flu threat must be stopped

How sad to see the Isle of May closed off to visitors during the peak summer period for fear of avian flu spreading to the bird colony.

But it is absolutely the right decision. Hundreds of birds have washed up dead on local beaches in recent weeks and containing that spread is vital.

The Isle of May is an internationally important bird breeding site, it must be protected if at all possible.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]