LYNNE HOGGAN: Jeans size doesn’t matter if you cut the label off

So are you a 12, or an 18 or a 24? And does it really matter what’s on the label anyway?

Does having to go up a size in jeans annoy you, because you know it’s there on the label for people to see, or, for you to see every time you wear it?

It bothers a lot of people.

My brother’s fiancé messaged me the other day to say she was going to buy a dress in a size 10 and lose weight to fit into it.

But what does that 10 even mean?

A 10 in one shop can be completely different to a 10 in another shop. I know I go between sizes depending on which store I’m in.

It’s frustrating. But at the end of the day it’s a label with a number.

You could just cut it off and be happy and get on with your day.

And while I’m on the subject of shopping, what is it with changing room mirrors?

There are some that are flattering and plenty that are not.

You know what I mean, right?

Those shops where you walk into the changing room and there’s a mirror on every wall, meaning you can see yourself from every angle.

There are some things nobody needs to see.

Especially when we’re just trying to find a decent pair of jeans to do the school run in.

A fakeaway so good you might need to go up a jeans size?

I took part in Asda’s new Just essentials campaign this week.

I was challenged to get some budget-friendly ingredients and come up with a meal that would feed the whole family.

I love cooking but sometimes life can be hectic.

Being a working mum of two I wanted to make something tasty and easy, with no faff.

I didn’t have the time to use tons of ingredients and I definitely didn’t want to have a pile of dishes after.

So I did air fryer chips and used a mild curry sauce in a jar to do chicken curry.

It reminded me of the school dinner chicken curry which I used to love, and it cost less than 99p a portion.

Batch cooking always makes life easier in my house too.

It means I can freeze some meals and take them out at a later date or use the leftovers for lunch the next day.

I’m not sure I’m ready for MasterChef anytime soon.

But if you’re struggling during the summer holidays, the fakeaway curry recipe is on my insta page @lynneontheradio.

Bye bye Boris, hello Hugh

Do you ever wish real-life was like being in the movies?

Imagine having the ability to control things with your telekinetic powers like Matilda.

What if you could enjoy a fairytale ending like in Cinderella?

Imagine if we had a Prime Minister like Hugh Grant in Love Actually…

Life would be a whole lot better, don’t you think?