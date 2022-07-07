LYNNE HOGGAN: Jeans size doesn’t matter if you cut the label off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

LYNNE HOGGAN: Jeans size doesn’t matter if you cut the label off

By Lynne Hoggan
July 7 2022, 5.35pm Updated: July 7 2022, 5.36pm
Never mind the number on the label - can you breathe when you're wearing them? Shutterstock.
Never mind the number on the label - can you breathe when you're wearing them? Shutterstock.

So are you a 12, or an 18 or a 24? And does it really matter what’s on the label anyway?

Does having to go up a size in jeans annoy you, because you know it’s there on the label for people to see, or, for you to see every time you wear it?

It bothers a lot of people.

My brother’s fiancé messaged me the other day to say she was going to buy a dress in a size 10 and lose weight to fit into it.

But what does that 10 even mean?

A 10 in one shop can be completely different to a 10 in another shop. I know I go between sizes depending on which store I’m in.

It’s frustrating. But at the end of the day it’s a label with a number.

You could just cut it off and be happy and get on with your day.

And while I’m on the subject of shopping, what is it with changing room mirrors?

There are some that are flattering and plenty that are not.

You know what I mean, right?

Those shops where you walk into the changing room and there’s a mirror on every wall, meaning you can see yourself from every angle.

If God had meant us to see ourselves from that angle he’d have put eyes in the back of our heads. Shutterstock.

There are some things nobody needs to see.

Especially when we’re just trying to find a decent pair of jeans to do the school run in.

A fakeaway so good you might need to go up a jeans size?

I took part in Asda’s new Just essentials campaign this week.

I was challenged to get some budget-friendly ingredients and come up with a meal that would feed the whole family.

I love cooking but sometimes life can be hectic.

Being a working mum of two I wanted to make something tasty and easy, with no faff.

I didn’t have the time to use tons of ingredients and I definitely didn’t want to have a pile of dishes after.

So I did air fryer chips and used a mild curry sauce in a jar to do chicken curry.

It reminded me of the school dinner chicken curry which I used to love, and it cost less than 99p a portion.

Batch cooking always makes life easier in my house too.

It means I can freeze some meals and take them out at a later date or use the leftovers for lunch the next day.

I’m not sure I’m ready for MasterChef anytime soon.

But if you’re struggling during the summer holidays, the fakeaway curry recipe is on my insta page @lynneontheradio.

Bye bye Boris, hello Hugh

Do you ever wish real-life was like being in the movies?

Imagine having the ability to control things with your telekinetic powers like Matilda.

What if you could enjoy a fairytale ending like in Cinderella?

Imagine if we had a Prime Minister like Hugh Grant in Love Actually…

Life would be a whole lot better, don’t you think?

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

