TREVOR HARLEY: Climate change means Broughty Ferry beach brawl won’t be a one-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

TREVOR HARLEY: Climate change means Broughty Ferry beach brawl won’t be a one-off

By Trevor Harley
July 13 2022, 5.46pm
The temperature's rising and so are our tempers. Did heatwave conditions spark the Broughty Ferry beach brawl?

The big Broughty Ferry beach brawl happened in the hottest spell of the year so far, and this isn’t just a coincidence.

As temperatures rise, so do tempers, and people become more aggressive.

There are some obvious reasons why heat should make people angrier and more aggressive.

When it gets hot, crowds of people gather outside, and the consumption of alcohol rises.

Most of the notorious riots of recent years happened in the summer: the 2011 London riots, the 1981 Brixton riots, which spread around the UK, and the Watts riot in Los Angeles in 1965.

But it isn’t just rioting that increases with the heat.

Violent crime of all sorts goes up, including murder, assault, and robbery, as well as sexual assault and domestic violence.

The effects are large.

Our optimum temperature is around 21ºC or so, and violent crime increases by 5% on “hot days” (between 23 and 31ºC). and 10% or more on days over 31ºC.

And there is much more to it than alcohol.

Heatwaves and humans – a recipe for trouble

We know from laboratory studies that increasing the temperature makes people feel angrier (and, similarly, cooler temperatures help us to chill out).

Like much about human behaviour, the causes aren’t perfectly understood.

But heat affects chemicals in the brain and body responsible for controlling emotion and aggression as well as affecting our ability to control our impulses.

Police were called to Broughty Ferry beach on Monday following reports of a brawl involving more than 100 youths.

Hot weather makes us feel stressed, which releases cortisol, the stress hormone, which puts us into a “fight or flight” mode. And clearly in a beach brawl the emphasis is very much on fight.

Unless we take precautions, heat causes dehydration, which is made worse by alcohol consumption. And dehydration can make us feel tense and anxious.

Some people will be made irritable by sunburn.

And in a prolonged heatwave our sleep is disturbed, which has several negative consequences for physical and mental health.

Recent heatwaves have tended to be associated with high humidity, which just makes us feel even worse.

All of these things do more than make us lose control.

Heat affects our ability to concentrate, and impairs our memory and our ability to reason and make judgements.

So in a heatwave we have all the ingredients for violence and rioting: angry people gathered in crowds, feeling tense and agitated, becoming aggressive, less able to control their impulses, and with their ability to think about the consequences of their actions limited, often all fuelled by copious amounts of alcohol.

It’s a recipe for trouble of all sorts.

Where warmth brings out the worst in people

We also find that rioting and political and non-political violence are more frequent in hot countries.

We even observe that there is more violence in the hotter cities than the cooler ones within the same country, as studies on the USA have shown.

Of course, temperature isn’t the only thing that matters. But these studies support the view that higher temperatures lead to more violence.

Los Angeles in May 2020 during protests against police violence following the killing of George Floyd. Shutterstock.

And hot weather doesn’t just increase violence to others.

Self-harm goes up as well, and hot weather seems to make at least some people feel more depressed.

Several studies have shown the suicide rate increases significantly in heatwaves – even in countries that are already hot, such as Turkey and Mexico.

The heat even makes people less likely to help others, probably because they feel more fatigued, irritable, and generally have lower mood.

One study found that in the 2010 Moscow heatwave shop assistants were significantly less likely to help shoppers than when the weather was cooler.

Another side-effect of climate change

We can adapt to heatwaves with some common sense.

Stay hydrated at all costs. Stay out of the sun, particularly when the sun is high in the sky.

Make use of air-conditioned spaces where possible. Try to avoid physical exertion in the hottest part of the day, and try not to drink too much alcohol.

Authorities and the police should also plan in the expectation that heatwaves will cause trouble.

On Sunday the weather station in my garden recorded 28.2ºC, which is unusual here.

It’s the seventh-highest temperature I’ve observed in the last 25 years. But I expect to record more of these very hot days.

With climate change, temperatures will increase in many areas, and heatwaves will become more frequent.

Sadly, we can expect to see more rioting, more violent crime on hot summer nights, an increase in suicide, and a significant deterioration in mental health.

And, of course, more beach brawls.

Trevor Harley is Emeritus Professor of Psychology at Dundee University and the author of Psychology of Weather, which describes how the weather and climate affect us. He has a weather station in his garden, and has obsessively kept weather records since 1988.

REBECCA BAIRD: Why we should all be celebrating the ‘biggest skiving week of the year’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]