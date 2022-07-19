MARTEL MAXWELL: If Scotland gets more heatwaves the Scots will have to leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MARTEL MAXWELL: If Scotland gets more heatwaves the Scots will have to leave

By Martel Maxwell
July 19 2022, 5.49pm Updated: July 19 2022, 6.09pm
Lyla Stewart, 6 and Amelia Khokhar, 7, cooled off at Dundee's waterfront as Scotland melted in the heatwave. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. Dundee. Supplied by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Date; 19/07/2022
Lyla Stewart, 6 and Amelia Khokhar, 7, cooled off at Dundee's waterfront as Scotland melted in the heatwave. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. Dundee. Supplied by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Date; 19/07/2022

I’ve often thought that if only Scotland was hot it would be the most popular tourist destination in the world.

Take The Open at St Andrews last week. Thousands made the pilgrimage – from as far afield as America or Australia – to the Home of Golf.

They saw the beauty of our rivers and hills; maybe they experienced the drone of bagpipes, the kilts, the pomp…

But imagine if they’d been able to slap on some sun lotion after the last putt of the day and order a pina colada on the East Sands or a half hour’s drive away in the Ferry.

Wouldn’t that be just the ticket? The perfect holiday?

Well, actually, as it happens… no.

Because this week we’ve seen the kind of temperatures we’ve always dreamed of – and paid handsomely for – when we’ve flown abroad in search of balmy beaches and palm trees.

And if this kind of heatwave was transferred to Scotland permanently, the Scots would have to leave.

Heatwave Scotland feels like a foreign land

We moan about the weather. We say we want a hot summer. But give us one and we can’t cope.

You know how many people I’ve heard in the last few days saying: “Oh this is great, I’ve been out in the sun all day, can’t get enough”?

None.

“Oh, this is awful,” is more like it, as we all wilt like weeds.

Sunglasses and pints were the order of the day at The Open before the novelty wore off. Steve Brown / DCT Media

Most of us are skulking in any shade we can find, while Scottish news reporters talk of ways to keep cool with all the solemnity of war correspondents.

“It’s just like 1976,” one man on the TV said, as he sat drinking beer outside his caravan.

“Except we just got on with it then. Went in the sea and had a laugh. We’re taking it all too seriously.”

Maybe he’s got a point but it feels so foreign to be this hot, here in Scotland.

And unlike our week abroad, we don’t have air conditioned rooms and pools when we’re desperate to cool off.

Nor are we equipped for it genetically on the whole.

Sure there’s the odd Scot who’s escaped the Celtic pallor – the ones who “take a tan”.

But there are plenty more who don’t – the ones who either burn in the hope it will fade into something resembling a tan, or who return from a week away, spent smothered in factor 50 under an umbrella, as blue-white as they went.

More of this? How will we cope?

Maybe these record-breaking temperatures are an oddity – never to be repeated for a decade or two.

But that’s not what the scientists who warn of climate change are telling us.

So what if this becomes the norm?

Huston (or Dundee) we have a problem – that’s what.

I for one rather love Scotland and there’s nowhere else I’d rather stay.

But in this heat, I’ll need air con and a pool.

I’ll need Dundee Council to okay an outdoor waterpark pronto.

I’ll need shares in Visocchis and I’ll need cold beers served on Broughty Ferry beach.

