Dunfermline streets reopen after armed police attend incident By James Simpson July 19 2022, 5.54pm Updated: July 19 2022, 8.13pm Izatt Avenue, Dunfermline. Image: Google. Two streets in Dunfermline have reopened after armed police attended an incident at a property. An area between Izatt Avenue and Johnston Crescent had been shut as officers dealt with a concern for a person. An image shared online showed several officers holding guns and wearing helmets at the scene. Stagecoach East Scotland said some of its buses in the area were diverted earlier on Tuesday evening. A tweet said: "Due to the police closing the road, service 87 is unable to service Izatt Avenue and Johnston Crescent until further notice." Police Scotland have confirmed the cordon has now been lifted.