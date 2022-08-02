COURIER OPINION: Perth coffee shop closure shows times are tough for high streets everywhere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Perth coffee shop closure shows times are tough for high streets everywhere

By The Courier
August 2 2022, 10.29am Updated: August 2 2022, 11.43am
Mhor Coffee in Perth has announced its closure.
Mhor Coffee in Perth has announced its closure.

The resilience of Scotland’s business community is being sorely tested.

As prices spiral and margins are squeezed, there is little cheer about.

High streets are seen as a good barometer for the wider economy and they are showing signs of significant distress, with even established names feeling the pinch.

Independents have it tougher than most.

Mhor Coffee in Perth was a dream of local businesswoman Tricia Fox.

It was a place of sanctuary for the coffee lover, with a good atmosphere and lovely staff.

Mhor Coffee in Perth was Tricia Fox’s dream. Photo: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

But now it has gone the way of so many others.

It is easy to brush off the significance of a business failing.

But there are five fewer people employed in Perth.

There is another void in the city centre and the character that independents give to a town has been diluted again.

Tricia has suggested employers, including local authorities, should insist their staff go back into offices.

She hopes they would start to circulate more widely within the community and spend money in local shops.

But many workers remain opposed to returning to their desks.

And whether it would prove enough to save local independents from the abyss is highly debatable.

It is tough out there and solutions capable of reinvigorating high streets are hard to find.

Mhor Coffee House: ‘Heartbreaking’ decision to close Perth cafe

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]