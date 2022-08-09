JAMES McENANEY: SQA and Scottish Government have reopened the attainment gap and treated our poorest pupils with contempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JAMES McENANEY: SQA and Scottish Government have reopened the attainment gap and treated our poorest pupils with contempt

By James McEnaney
August 9 2022, 5.52pm Updated: August 9 2022, 6.16pm
Auchmuthy High students Sophie Thwaites, Aaliyah McLaine, Michael Stewart, Aaron Boyack and Claire McNab were among those receiving their results. Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
A few days ago I made a prediction about this year’s exam results.

I said that pass rates would go down and, crucially, that the gap between rich and poor would be increased.

I added that this wasn’t going to happen by chance either. But rather as a direct and deliberate consequence of decisions made by both the SQA and the SNP/Green government.

Yesterday, when the results were finally released, I was proven right.

In fact, the only part I’d got wrong was that I had underestimated the degree to which the historic attainment gap between pupils in the wealthiest and most deprived areas of Scotland would be restored.

Over the years I’ve revealed a whole host of things about the Scottish education system that the government and SQA would rather you didn’t know.

I have an incredibly low bar by which I judge these organisations when it comes to the treatment of pupils, especially the poorest pupils.

But even I didn’t think they would go this far.

Even I didn’t think they would display this much contempt for Scotland’s most deprived young people.

Attainment gap in Scotland has widened again

The data is devastatingly clear.

At Higher level, for example, the attainment gap rocketed from eight points in 2021 to 15 points this year.

Auchmuty High School pupils Niall Jowitt, Aaliyah McLaine and Craig McGowan let The Courier join them as they opened their results envelopes in Glenrothes.

This has almost reinstated the pre-pandemic divide between the richest and poorest pupils.

Overall, the pass rate dropped by nearly nine points in state schools, but just four points in private ones.

Those running the show are desperately trying to spin all of this by telling us that we should really be comparing the results to 2019, the last ‘pre-pandemic’ year in which exams took place as normal.

This isn’t just incorrect, it is deliberately and disgracefully dishonest.

The students who received their exam results yesterday had been through just as much (and in many cases much more) Covid disruption as in the previous two years.

This is not a post-Covid set of results by any stretch of the imagination.

And trying to compare the numbers to pre-Covid stats, all for the benefit of spineless politicians, is utterly unjustifiable.

Dundee High school pupils Hannah Mackland, Zara Taylor, Alexander Milnes and Christopher Scott were happy with their exam results.

Having treated thousands of kids with contempt, they’re not treating the rest of us like idiots.

SQA and Scottish Government should be ashamed

In 2022, the poorest students are being punished for the fact that their peers did so much better in both 2020 and 2021.

And it didn’t need to happen.

We’ve had two years where we rewarded students for their work throughout the year.

And as a consequence of that approach lots of young people got to go to university and college courses they would otherwise have missed out on.

What we can see now is that, to the SQA and the Scottish Government, that progress was in fact some sort of terrible injustice that must now be corrected.

Even if they were determined to use exams this year, there was nothing to stop them setting pass marks and grade boundaries in a way that meant the divides didn’t increase they way they have.

But that would have meant admitting that this is how the system always works and that the attainment gap in Scotland is always, in no small part, a choice.

Young people from the most deprived communities cannot simply be permitted to exceed the limited expectations of those in charge.

And if the system needs to be manipulated specifically to keep them in their place, so be it.

I’m not sure how any of the people running the SQA, the SNP and the Scottish Greens can look themselves in the mirror after this.

And I very much doubt they could look affected students in the eye and tell them that what they have done is fair.

James McEnaney is a former English teacher, lecturer, journalist and the author of ‘Class Rules: the Truth about Scottish Schools’.

