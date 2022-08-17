SEAN O’NEIL: BBC’s James Cook hecklers are a stain on the Scottish independence campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

SEAN O’NEIL: BBC’s James Cook hecklers are a stain on the Scottish independence campaign

By Sean O'Neil
August 17 2022, 4.46pm
BBC Scotland editor James Cook was abused and heckled by a minority of Scottish independence supporters at the Perth Conservative leadership hustings.
BBC Scotland editor James Cook was abused and heckled by a minority of Scottish independence supporters at the Perth Conservative leadership hustings.

Supporters of Scottish independence have an easy gig right now when it comes to justifying their position (whether you agree with them or not).

It’s a one-line defence: “Have you seen the state of this place?”

We’re in a cost of living crisis and energy bills are soaring through the roof.

Our current Prime Minister has stepped down but remains in place.

Except he’s not in place because he’s on holiday.

His replacements can’t solve the crisis, claiming they’re not in a position to do so – despite being high-profile members of the party which is in a position to do so.

And even if they were in a position to do so, Rishi Sunak wouldn’t do it.

The American man doesn’t want to cap energy prices – which is somehow still more of a plan than Liz Truss has.

She does have some plans – one being to refuse another referendum on Scottish Independence and “ignore” the democratically elected First Minister of Scotland.

Which aren’t great credentials for the candidate positioning themselves as Minister for the Union.

James Cook became target of Scottish independence anger

So as I say, it’s an easy gig right now for any Indy supporters wanting to justify their beliefs.

Liz Truss at the Perth hustings. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

They don’t need to get into mud-slinging, certainly not egg- throwing.

And definitely not the intimidation of journalists.

Yet when Sunak and Truss arrived in Perth on Tuesday that’s exactly what happened.

A large crowd gathered outside the Concert Hall to protest the Tory hustings.

A crowd angry at the politicians inside.

So why was it a journalist who was heckled and abused outside?

A journalist just doing his job.

Some of the crowd outside Perth Concert Hall for the Conservative leadership hustings. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

His job of reporting on the plans of the politicians that the crowd were angry about – so they could make informed decisions about their anger.

His job of reporting on the crowd who had turned up because they were angry – so their voice could be heard alongside the politicians.

In doing that job, the BBC’s James Cook was met with vitriol and hatred (by a minority, of course).

He was called “scum”, a “traitor” and asked how long he had been in Scotland.

These are not the words of individuals inspired by their own cause – where they believe their argument justifies their position.

Individuals whose anger has been harnessed for positive change.

These are the words of individuals whose anger has replaced reason; their decency ousted by hatred.

Media are not the enemy – and this is not Trump’s America

It was journalist intimidation – and that is as problematic when it’s witnessed outside the Concert Hall in Perth as it was in Trump’s America.

Or China. Or wherever else you want to point the finger and shake your head at.

The free press is fundamental to any democracy.

Attacks on it, no matter how small, need to be called out.

And thankfully leading members of the Scottish independence movement have done that in the case of James Cook.

Despite the harassment, James Cook stayed calm and polite.

He showed those screaming at him a great deal more respect than they afforded him.

He remained professional – a professionalism I could almost guarantee he carries out in all aspects of his reporting.

But you couldn’t blame him if he left Perth that night thinking: “Would you look at the state of this place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Jason Grant, seen here with Rosie Gilbert and her daughter Angel, was unveiled as Tayside's period dignity officer this week.
KEZIA DUGDALE: How does hounding Jason Grant out of his job help women find…
0
Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
LEAH STALKER: I don't care if Tayside's period dignity officer is a man, he…
0
Wullie and Pipe Major Steven from Coal urn IOR Pipe Band.
MARTEL MAXWELL: World Pipe Band Championships touched my soul - and delivered a Dundee…
0
Jason Grant, left, has been appointed period dignity officer for Tayside. Ewan Gurr says it's no job for a man.
EWAN GURR: I helped campaign for period dignity in Dundee - it's time for…
0
Jobs for the boys? The decision to appoint Jason Grant, left, as Tayside's first period dignity officer has sparked a backlash.
Bad optics or progressive move? Alistair Heather and Jennifer Hale go head to head…
1
Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0
JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline.
JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours…
1
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will never understand the reality of the cost of living crisis, but they must deliver a plan to ease the pressure.
COURIER OPINION: Truss and Sunak's Perth showdown must address this grim cost of living…
0
Andrew starting high school in 2012.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Ten years ago I was starting high school in Dundee - here's…
0
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are set to come to Perth in a bid to win over Conservative voters.
CHRIS BIRT: Welcome to Perth Truss and Sunak - now when will you start…
0

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures