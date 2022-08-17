SEAN O’NEIL: BBC’s James Cook hecklers are a stain on the Scottish independence campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Supporters of Scottish independence have an easy gig right now when it comes to justifying their position (whether you agree with them or not).

It’s a one-line defence: “Have you seen the state of this place?”

We’re in a cost of living crisis and energy bills are soaring through the roof.

Our current Prime Minister has stepped down but remains in place.

Except he’s not in place because he’s on holiday.

His replacements can’t solve the crisis, claiming they’re not in a position to do so – despite being high-profile members of the party which is in a position to do so.

And even if they were in a position to do so, Rishi Sunak wouldn’t do it.

The American man doesn’t want to cap energy prices – which is somehow still more of a plan than Liz Truss has.

She does have some plans – one being to refuse another referendum on Scottish Independence and “ignore” the democratically elected First Minister of Scotland.

Which aren’t great credentials for the candidate positioning themselves as Minister for the Union.

James Cook became target of Scottish independence anger

So as I say, it’s an easy gig right now for any Indy supporters wanting to justify their beliefs.

They don’t need to get into mud-slinging, certainly not egg- throwing.

And definitely not the intimidation of journalists.

Yet when Sunak and Truss arrived in Perth on Tuesday that’s exactly what happened.

A large crowd gathered outside the Concert Hall to protest the Tory hustings.

A crowd angry at the politicians inside.

So why was it a journalist who was heckled and abused outside?

A journalist just doing his job.

His job of reporting on the plans of the politicians that the crowd were angry about – so they could make informed decisions about their anger.

His job of reporting on the crowd who had turned up because they were angry – so their voice could be heard alongside the politicians.

In doing that job, the BBC’s James Cook was met with vitriol and hatred (by a minority, of course).

He was called “scum”, a “traitor” and asked how long he had been in Scotland.

These are not the words of individuals inspired by their own cause – where they believe their argument justifies their position.

Individuals whose anger has been harnessed for positive change.

This is absolutely horrible. It’s remarkable how calm and polite the ever-professional James Cook is, even when a man shouts “scum” and “traitor” at him when he’s trying to do his job. pic.twitter.com/fg6MEm1Eed — Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) August 17, 2022

These are the words of individuals whose anger has replaced reason; their decency ousted by hatred.

Media are not the enemy – and this is not Trump’s America

It was journalist intimidation – and that is as problematic when it’s witnessed outside the Concert Hall in Perth as it was in Trump’s America.

Or China. Or wherever else you want to point the finger and shake your head at.

The free press is fundamental to any democracy.

Attacks on it, no matter how small, need to be called out.

And thankfully leading members of the Scottish independence movement have done that in the case of James Cook.

Hurling abuse at journalists is never acceptable. Their job is vital to our democracy & it is to report & scrutinise, not support any viewpoint. @BBCJamesCook is a journalist of the highest quality and a total pro – the behaviour he was subjected to last night was disgraceful — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 17, 2022

Despite the harassment, James Cook stayed calm and polite.

He showed those screaming at him a great deal more respect than they afforded him.

He remained professional – a professionalism I could almost guarantee he carries out in all aspects of his reporting.

But you couldn’t blame him if he left Perth that night thinking: “Would you look at the state of this place.”