COURIER OPINION: Ukrainian refugees’ terrifying escape to Fife shows why we cannot turn away from war

The war in Ukraine has slipped down the news agenda somewhat in recent weeks and months.

As is always the case, the initial burst of intense reportage has been replaced with more sporadic coverage.

Of course that is not to say events in Ukraine are now “routine”.

In fact, as our coverage today illustrates, nothing could be further from the truth.

The situation remains volatile, and hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee.

There are countless stories to be told. And many will bear striking similarities to those recounted by the Kartavtseva family.

Now safely settled in Fife, their accounts of events in Ukraine are truly chilling.

Accusing Russian soldiers of horrifying war crimes, they paint a picture of a life most of us would struggle to even imagine, let alone bear.

That they have now been given a safe place to stay in Scotland, thousands of miles away from the horrors of war, is a testament to the fact it is in our nature not to divide and hate but to unite and help.