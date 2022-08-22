COURIER OPINION: Ukrainian refugees’ terrifying escape to Fife shows why we cannot turn away from war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Ukrainian refugees’ terrifying escape to Fife shows why we cannot turn away from war

By The Courier
August 22 2022, 10.54am Updated: August 22 2022, 11.49am
Ukrainian refugee Mykola Kartavtseva and his family escaped Ukraine and made their way to a family members house in Cardenden. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Ukrainian refugee Mykola Kartavtseva and his family escaped Ukraine and made their way to a family members house in Cardenden. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The war in Ukraine has slipped down the news agenda somewhat in recent weeks and months.

As is always the case, the initial burst of intense reportage has been replaced with more sporadic coverage.

Of course that is not to say events in Ukraine are now “routine”.

In fact, as our coverage today illustrates, nothing could be further from the truth.

The situation remains volatile, and hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee.

Mykola, Tetiana, Mykola Jnr, Mariia and Daria Kartavtseva who fled Ukraine.

There are countless stories to be told. And many will bear striking similarities to those recounted by the Kartavtseva family.

Now safely settled in Fife, their accounts of events in Ukraine are truly chilling.

Accusing Russian soldiers of horrifying war crimes, they paint a picture of a life most of us would struggle to even imagine, let alone bear.

That they have now been given a safe place to stay in Scotland, thousands of miles away from the horrors of war, is a testament to the fact it is in our nature not to divide and hate but to unite and help.

War and death: One family’s terrifying journey from Ukraine to Fife

