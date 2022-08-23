JACQ KELLY: Write a bucket list? I really can’t be bothered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JACQ KELLY: Write a bucket list? I really can’t be bothered

By Jacq Kelly
August 23 2022, 3.14pm Updated: August 23 2022, 3.16pm
Writing a bucket list? Get in the bin.
A story resurfaced in the news this week that caught my attention.

A man attempting to fulfil his bucket list got into trouble with the police.

Naturally I assumed that this was because having a bucket list is generally (and I stress generally) speaking, ridiculous.

Darrell Meekcom, 55, was arrested for mooning at a police speed camera – one of the items on his bucket list.

Well, the heart wants what the heart wants.

Darrell Meekcom does at least have a compelling reason to be working his way through a bucket list.

He was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy – a terminal condition – in October last year.

And so his wife suggested he draw up a list of things he wants to do before he dies.

That’s a sobering thought.

Of course, he wants to make the time he has left as meaningful as possible, and thankfully his list includes more than just flashing a speed camera.

He’s planning a visit to Disneyland with his wife and two daughters.

Darrell Meekcom on TV show This Morning. Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock.

Aand I hope they make amazing memories there.

If you want to do something, do it

I have to also give him credit for having described his prank as ‘tongue in cheek’.

Deliberate pun or not, good work that man.

In light of Darrell Meekcom’s story, bucket lists that most of us will never get around to feel like the height of complacency.

My Aunty Connie turned 50 recently and told me that one of her bucket list items is to ride a horse.

We could do that tomorrow, but she isn’t ready yet (she said).

But nobody knows when options might start to fall away do to illness, disability, or death.

Disneyland Paris – a more traditional bucket list goal.

Surely if the past few years has taught us anything, it should be to wear a mask, and wash your hands.

But very close behind that is that if you want to do something, don’t put it on a list; go and do it.

I spent the first few weeks of Lockdown: The First Wave lamenting all of the social events I’d binned off in the previous year because I opted for eating Doritos in bed and watching back-to-back Footballers’ Wives.

Bucket lists are New Year’s Resolutions with glitter on

Darrell’s story hit home because it underlined the feeling I’ve always held about bucket lists.

None of us really know how long we have to do the things that could enrich our lives, so waiting to do them makes no real sense.

Of course there might be things that you want to do that require planning and, oftentimes, money that needs to be saved.

I don’t really think of those as bucket list items.

They’re future plans and events to look forward to.

Bucket lists are basically New Year’s Resolutions with glitter on.

They are even bigger ambitions that you probably won’t get around to.

In a purely scientific experiment to prove my hypothesis, I just scrawled my bucket list on the back of an envelope.

Empty bucket list. Photo: Shutterstock

I’m now looking at a list of things I can’t really be bothered doing:

  • Write a novel (can’t be bothered)
  • Walk the Pyrenees (can’t be bothered)
  • Learn how to craft a small raft from driftwood collected along Fife beaches (can’t be bothered)
  • Learn to… (can’t even be bothered thinking of a last one).

Take each day as it comes

I suppose a bucket list might come in handy as something to put on your Tinder profile.

Have that suggestion for free, all of you, “I never know what to write here, lol,” people.

For folk like me, it’s a handy list of things it’s ok to procrastinate about because they don’t really matter all that much.

If they did, I’d have done them already.

Instead I take each day as it comes, one step at a time.

Of course, while this is very freeing, it means that I also haven’t got round to the things I should be doing.

Like saving for a pension, or taking my Calcium every day, or having any kind of life plan whatsoever really.

But I’ll get round to them.

And I know that I will, because I didn’t write them on my bucket list.

Quite honestly, I hope I never need one.

JACQ KELLY: I don't want to be around your kids – places should have child-free hours

