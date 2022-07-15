Parking charges introduced at two popular Fife beaches By Ben MacDonald July 15 2022, 2.43pm Updated: July 16 2022, 8.16am 0 The trust feel that the time is right to introduce parking charges at the beaches [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Nine reasons to get your walking boots on and visit Fife 10 of the best beaches in Tayside and Fife – how many have you visited? Specialists help lift 150 dead birds from Fife beaches weekly during flu crisis ‘Unprecedented numbers’ of dead birds washing up on Tayside and Fife beaches in flu outbreak