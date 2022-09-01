LYNNE HOGGAN: I love how Scottish people act on holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: I love how Scottish people act on holiday

By Lynne Hoggan
September 1 2022, 3.42pm Updated: September 1 2022, 5.00pm
Lynne Hoggan loves Scottish holiday traits.
I’m not saying every Scottish person is the same. But most Scottish people abroad have the same traits, right?

I’m heading home from a holiday in Benidorm right now so I can host the Pure Radio breakfast show for a week while Robin Galloway is off.

And it’s got me thinking about the way we act when in a foreign country.

Spotting Irn-Bru in the wild is one I still find myself getting excited over.

You know that rush when you spot the elite drink among the Fanta lemon and tropical canned juices?

When the orange nectar beckons, of course, I’m going to buy it.

And if you drink it while you’re walking around it’s the perfect badge of honour to help fellow Scots recognise where you’re from.

We all have holiday phrases

Another thing.

Why do we say silly things on holiday while we’re basking in the sun?

Beside the pool, you hear folk saying things like “Ohhh it’s too hot, I’m going in the shade”.

We obviously knew it was going to be hot when we booked the holiday. Yet we can’t help complaining about the heat and proceeding to move to a cooler area.

Woman in swimming pool.
Scots can’t go on holiday without telling someone they’ve ‘caught the sun’. Photo: Shutterstock.

The day usually results in someone telling you “you’ve caught the sun”.

Like you’re not expected to have any colour in your cheeks after you’ve arrived looking like Casper and spent a whole day in the sunshine.

My favourite – and I’ve heard it quite a lot on my few days away – is when you’re getting into the pool and someone tells you “it’s fine once you’re in”.

It’s usually said moments before you submerge yourself into what feels like freezing cold water.

I know it’s going to be fine once I’m in but I’m struggling to actually get that far.

And as much as it annoys me, I know I’m going to be saying it to the next person as soon as I’m in.

Scots abroad are like bus drivers

Scottish people on holiday remind me of bus drivers.

You know how when they pass each other and they give a little nod to acknowledge that they’re bus drivers too?

It’s the same with Scots abroad.

You tell a fellow Scot where you’re from and they always have a family member that lives there or nearby.

Finishing off with ‘it’s a small world’.

I love this kind of behaviour if I’m being honest and I never want it to stop.

I’ll always be the one with Irn-Bru in hand, singing very loudly to The Proclaimers’ 500 Miles and I’m proud of that.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

