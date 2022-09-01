LYNNE HOGGAN: I love how Scottish people act on holiday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’m not saying every Scottish person is the same. But most Scottish people abroad have the same traits, right?

I’m heading home from a holiday in Benidorm right now so I can host the Pure Radio breakfast show for a week while Robin Galloway is off.

And it’s got me thinking about the way we act when in a foreign country.

Spotting Irn-Bru in the wild is one I still find myself getting excited over.

You know that rush when you spot the elite drink among the Fanta lemon and tropical canned juices?

When the orange nectar beckons, of course, I’m going to buy it.

And if you drink it while you’re walking around it’s the perfect badge of honour to help fellow Scots recognise where you’re from.

We all have holiday phrases

Another thing.

Why do we say silly things on holiday while we’re basking in the sun?

Beside the pool, you hear folk saying things like “Ohhh it’s too hot, I’m going in the shade”.

We obviously knew it was going to be hot when we booked the holiday. Yet we can’t help complaining about the heat and proceeding to move to a cooler area.

The day usually results in someone telling you “you’ve caught the sun”.

Like you’re not expected to have any colour in your cheeks after you’ve arrived looking like Casper and spent a whole day in the sunshine.

My favourite – and I’ve heard it quite a lot on my few days away – is when you’re getting into the pool and someone tells you “it’s fine once you’re in”.

It’s usually said moments before you submerge yourself into what feels like freezing cold water.

I know it’s going to be fine once I’m in but I’m struggling to actually get that far.

And as much as it annoys me, I know I’m going to be saying it to the next person as soon as I’m in.

Scots abroad are like bus drivers

Scottish people on holiday remind me of bus drivers.

People at the pool side debating getting in or not* Brain:

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it People:

"Once you’re in it’s fine it’s just that initial coldness then you adjust " — Rachel Beckett (@Rachbeckett11) November 14, 2018

You know how when they pass each other and they give a little nod to acknowledge that they’re bus drivers too?

It’s the same with Scots abroad.

You tell a fellow Scot where you’re from and they always have a family member that lives there or nearby.

Finishing off with ‘it’s a small world’.

I love this kind of behaviour if I’m being honest and I never want it to stop.

I’ll always be the one with Irn-Bru in hand, singing very loudly to The Proclaimers’ 500 Miles and I’m proud of that.