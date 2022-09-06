COURIER OPINION: NHS smoking ban is the right move at the right time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: NHS smoking ban is the right move at the right time

By The Courier
September 6 2022, 10.26am Updated: September 6 2022, 11.57am
photo shows an NHS Tayside sign advising people there is 'strictly no smoking in this area'
A new law bans smoking outside NHS hospital buildings in Scotland.

The negative health impacts of smoking are well known.

If there is anyone left out there who fails to acknowledge the relationship between smoking and increased risks of cancer, stroke, coronary heart disease, vascular disease, Copd and many other serious conditions they are simply burying their heads in the sand.

Public Health Scotland states that smoking is responsible for more than 33,500 hospital admissions each year and 10,000 deaths.

As such, it is a leading preventable cause of ill-health.

photo shows two representative of NHS Tayside, Billy Alexander and Dr Andrew Ridley, in front of the main entrance to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, with posters explaining that a new smoking ban has come into force outside NHS hospital buildings in Scotland.
Billy Alexander, head of soft facilities management and Dr Andrew Radley, consultant, outside Ninewells Hospital, where a new NHS smoking ban has come into force.

The word preventable is important here. It means the grim status quo does not have to be accepted as inevitable.

Smoking cessation work has gone on for a number of decades in Scotland and saved countless lives.

The latest measure to stem this country’s dirty habit is a new law – backed up with fines of up to £1,000 – which puts a ban on smoking within 15 metres of NHS hospital buildings.

For many it is a progressive and obvious next step to take to discourage smoking, especially around healthcare environments.

But for others it is a sledgehammer to crack a nut. And one that discriminates against those who have a long-established habit, including hospital staff and those who are in palliative care and have no incentive to break their habit.

But the truth is there is no perfect time for taking such a measure.

That line has now been drawn and smokers and non-smokers alike will simply have to get used to it.

