LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I’ll still be quoting Still Game in another 20 years

By Lynne Hoggan
September 8 2022, 1.01pm Updated: September 9 2022, 5.09pm
photo shows Still Game stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill holding a very small baby and smiling at a signing event in Dundee.
Still Game stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill delighted fans at an event in Dundee this week. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Can you believe we’ve had 20 years of Still Game?

Twenty years of Jack and Victor, 20 years of laughs?

The show created by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, made its debut in 2002.

It only ran to 62 episodes before it ended in 2019.

But it made a massive impact.

And it still does, bringing in new generations of viewers all the time.

image shows the writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "I bet mine isn't the only family that calls someone an Isa when they're having a wee nosey look out the window."

How many Still Game quotes do you know and use in banter with pals and people at work?

And how happy have the fans looked meeting the stars of the show this week?

The Jack and Victor Gin and Whisky venture is well and truly up and running.

And Ford and Greg have been on tour around Scotland to promote it.

Photo shows Still Game stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill signing bottles of whisky and gin at a table, with a woman dressed as Edith, a character from the show, standing behind them.
Still Game fan Louise Adams came dressed as Edith to meet Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill on their visit to Dundee on Wednesday. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

They’ve been visiting places like Dundee and Auchterarder to sign bottles and people have been queuing up to meet them.

Still Game quotes are part of family life

I had the pleasure of going to a special Still Game screening in Glasgow this week to watch some of the classic episodes along with fellow fans.

With a surprise visit from Ford and Greg it really was a smashing night.

One of the episodes shown was Hyperdales from series six.

It’s the one where Navid, the shopkeeper, can’t keep up with the competition from a new supermarket and tries to burn it down.

He is saved by Jack, Victor, Winston and Tam, and they end up spending the night in the supermarket.

It was great. But they all are.

And how many hungover mornings, quiet nights in and first dates have been enlivened by some shared memories of a favourite episode of Still Game, or some choice Still Game quotes?

photo shows a large audience in a cinema with Still Game stars Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan seated in front.
Lynne is in there somewhere among the fans at this week’s special Still Game screening with Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan.

Mine?

“I like the Playstation, Do you like the Playstation?”

“He said ‘et tu, Isa’ – A never ate two of anything.”

“I run a tight ship.”

And I bet mine isn’t the only family that calls someone an Isa when they’re having a wee nosey look out the window.

Still Game will be a classic for generations to come

Sometimes it’s sad to think there won’t be any new episodes.

But re-watching the old ones, over and over again, and laughing at the same bits will do for me.

And in years to come, there’ll be plenty of others who will do the same.

In time I think we’ll think of Still Game in the same way as Only Fools and Horses.

It’s 41 years this week since it aired for the first time.

And and I still sit on my couch and stick it on, knowing it’ll make me laugh even though I already know everything that’s about to happen.

It’s comfort viewing, like you’re part of the family, whether you’re in Del Boy’s living room or propping up the bar at the Clansman.

And that’s why Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade will always be our favourite Scottish pensioners.

