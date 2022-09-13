JIM SPENCE: Reaction to the Queen’s death proves the royal family are here to stay in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Reaction to the Queen’s death proves the royal family are here to stay in Scotland

By Jim Spence
September 13 2022, 12.08pm Updated: September 16 2022, 5.12pm
photo shows kilted soldiers carrying the Queen's coffin, draped in the yellow and red lion rampant flag of Scotland, into St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh.
The bearer party carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for her life at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The royal family will be with us for a long time to come.

That’s my view after seeing the big turnouts to watch the Queen’s funeral cortege.

I think folk went along to see it for many reasons:

Some were royalists. Some simply wanted to show respects to an old woman who may have reminded them of the frailties of a mum or a granny.

And some were there because history was being made.

There may now be a King on the throne – and that will take getting used to after the 70 year reign of his mother – but Charles and his successors are under no threat.

image shows the writer Jim Spence next to a quote: "This is an institution with serious stamina and staying power. They know how to play the long game."

I’m no fan of monarchy and agree with republicans that it’s an anachronism in today’s world.

There’s something bizarre about an accident of birth endowing great wealth, prestige, and power, on individuals who are no different from you and me.

However, such accidents of birth also bestow wealth and prestige on plenty of others in society.

And the blunt truth is that there’s been no threat by any mainstream political party to the continued existence of the royals.

They may talk about slimming them down. And there’s chatter that Charles himself will trim the fat of some royal hangers on.

Photo shows a very large crowd lining the road to Brechin Castle.
The royal family will have been cheered by the crowds, including these onlookers at Brechin, who gathered to watch the cortege carrying the Queen’s coffin on its way through Scotland. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

But even with my political leanings I’ve concluded that the institution can’t be described as anti-democratic when democratically elected governments have had countless opportunities to dispense with monarchy, and haven’t.

Royal family is part of the hierarchy, in Scotland and beyond

After a lifetime in various jobs and occupations and mingling with a wide spectrum of humanity, I’m drawn to the belief that most people not only accept but are reassured by hierarchy.

And there are few things more hierarchical than the House of Windsor.

In our employment, our institutions, and in our own families and relationships, there are structures we accept in our daily lives.

Even anarchists need someone to organise their protests.

Photo shows King Charles at a table signing an oath, watched by his son Prince William and his wife Camilla.
King Charles III signs the oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland watched by royal family members. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

None of that means I’m a convert to the concept of monarchy.

Indeed along with five million others in the UK I was firmly put in my place when the new King swore as all new British monarchs do to uphold and preserve the Protestant faith.

Catholics like me, along with Muslims, Hindus, Jews, Sikhs, atheists and agnostics, were firmly reminded of where we sit in the hierarchy. And it’s a few notches down the pecking order.

But that actually doesn’t bother me any more.

In reality it’s all constitutional protocol and guff. Albeit that among the groups I mentioned it’s only Catholics who are debarred from becoming King or Queen.

SNP would retain the royal family

Tradition and modernity are the symbiotic elements which the royals balance brilliantly.

Young and old alike appear fascinated by them.

Photo shows a young girl holding a knitted Queen doll, standing in front of a crowd of people waiting by the roadside.
Seven-year-old Emily Rasche waits for the Queen’s coffin cortege to pass through Dundee on its way through Scotland. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

This is an institution with serious stamina and staying power.

They know how to play the long game.

Their many crises and dramas have been well played out on the public stage but they’ve survived them all.

And with a slick public relations team they’ve been sure-footed in emerging even stronger than before.

We’re told Scots are less keen on the royal family than the English. But the SNP would keep them as heads of a new Scottish state.

And the Danes, Norwegians, and Swedes, who many nationalists think we should emulate, all have monarchies.

Some nationalists may have been angered watching Nicola Sturgeon swear loyalty to Charles and singing God Save the King.

But her position on the royal family, in the event of Scotland becoming independent, has long been clear.

The House of Windsor has withstood various tremors, which its critics predicted would see it crumble.

But it will still be standing rock solid in a hundred years from now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Health Secretary Therese Coffey has issued a grammatical edict.
STEVE FINAN: In support of the Oxford comma I make mention of the strippers,…
photo shows a baby surrounded by soft toys
UUGANAA RAMSAY: Mongol is my identity, not an insult - what I learned from…
0
Another Scottish independence referendum may be coming, but is either side ready?
STEVE FINAN: Scotland needs more time to decide its political future
0
photo shows a man standing next to shelves in a foodbank.
COURIER OPINION: Closing a foodbank isn't honouring the Queen
0
photo shows two men in yellow waterproofs, knee deep in muddy floodwater in a Perth street.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I want to buy a house in Tayside but climate change is…
1
Photo shows the writer Lynne Hoggan with a small artifician Christmas tree on her head.
LYNNE HOGGAN: My Christmas tree tweet went viral and not everyone was full of…
0
photo shows the writer Tommy Small with the TV presenter Claudia Winkleman, standing in front of signs for BBC Radio 2.
TOMMY SMALL: Don't fear failure - it helped turn this working class boy from…
0
photo shows a family snapshot of Marion Sharp next to a photo of Queen Elezabeth II.
COURIER OPINION: Angus crematorium should know the Queen is not alone in deserving dignity…
1
photo shows Liz Truss with members of her front bench in the House of Commons.
JAMIE KINLOCHAN: Don't be taken in by this 'diverse' Liz Truss cabinet
1
photo shows a protester holding a hand made sign which says 'Not my king', being surrounded by police officers.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Anti-monarchy protests won't change minds but they must be allowed to happen
0

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0