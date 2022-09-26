COURIER OPINION: Probe into police handling of missing Perth man’s death must be made public

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police Scotland’s handling of a probe into the death of Perth man John Winton McNab is to be investigated by the watchdog body, Pirc.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service’s decision to instruct an investigation is welcome.

There clearly are more questions than answers in this case right now.

The tragedy of Lamara Bell and John Yuill, who died after laying injured and undiscovered at a busy roadside for days in 2015, remains fresh in the memory.

It will forever be a stain on the reputation of Police Scotland.

On the surface, the circumstances of Mr McNab’s case appear to have some similar hallmarks.

But jumping to conclusions is unhelpful.

Judgment must be withheld until Pirc investigators are able to establish a timeline of the case and lay out the full facts as they find them.

In order for public confidence to be maintained, publication of the findings should happen as swiftly as is practicable.

Meantime, our thoughts are with Mr McNab’s friends and family as they deal with their loss and navigate the challenges of the coming days.

Mr McNab, a consultant radiologist at Dundee Royal Infirmary, led a good and full life and helped many people.

He should be remembered for what he did in life, not just for the circumstances of his final days.