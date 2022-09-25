John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

By James Simpson
September 25 2022, 6.15pm
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.

The police response to Perth pensioner John Winton McNab’s car crash is being investigated after it emerged his body lay undiscovered for up to three days after a 999 call was made.

Mr McNab had been reported missing on September 16 before being pronounced dead two days later when his grey Mercedes B-Class was located on the A887 at Invermoriston.

The matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) who examines cases involving police contact prior to someone’s death.

This is the full timeline of events so far.

Tuesday, September 13

Mr McNab is last seen around midday in the Perth area.

Friday, September 16

Mr McNab is reported missing around noon.

It’s thought, that on the same day, the vehicle the 86-year-old was driving called 999 automatically when its on-board crash detection system was triggered.

Insiders say officers dispatched to the area experienced difficulty in locating his car.

Saturday, September 17

A police appeal describes Mr McNab as being around 5ft 7ins in height, with light brown hair and of slim build.

It doesn’t mention a crash but does say he may be travelling in a grey Mercedes B200 vehicle registration DSE 366 in the Loch Ness or Glen Moriston areas of Scotland.

Inspector Lesley McDonald said “As time passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for John’s health and wellbeing.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen John or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“Additionally, I would appeal to John himself to contact us if he sees this so we can ensure he is safe and well”

John Winton McNab.

Sunday, September 18

A body, thought to be Mr McNab’s, is found at the scene of a crash on the A887 at Invermoriston at around 1.20pm.

Police activity sees the A887 between Invermoriston and Bun Loyne closed for more than five hours.

A spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Sunday, 18 September, 2022, police were called to a report of a single-vehicle road crash on the A887 at Invermoriston.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

Monday, September 19

Police reveal the family of Mr McNab have been informed after a body was found at the scene of the single-vehicle crash.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

Sergeant David Miller from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are under way and our thoughts are with John’s family and friends.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen John’s grey Mercedes B class between September 13 and 18 to contact police.

“I also appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible as you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1660 of 18 September.”

Friday, September 23

John Winton McNab is named as the man who died following the crash.

In a statement, his family said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the search to trace Winton, these efforts are greatly appreciated by the family.

“We request that our privacy is respected at this sad time.”

It was also revealed the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) had ordered a probe into Police Scotland’s handling of the incident.

Officers said: “PIRC has been instructed by the COPFS to investigate the death of Mr McNab.

“Its report on the circumstances will be submitted to COPFS at the conclusion of its investigation.

“Police Scotland has also referred the circumstances to the PIRC.”

Saturday, September 24

It emerges Mr McNab’s body lay undiscovered for up to three days after a 999 call – triggered automatically by his car’s on-board crash detection system – was made.

A spokeswoman for PIRC told the Daily Record: “We are investigating the circumstances around the death of an 86-year-old man near Inverness under the instruction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “The matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further.”

Sunday, September 25

Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain MP, a former police officer, called Mr McNab’s death “extremely saddening”.

She said: “I want to extend my condolences and support to Mr McNab’s family.

“It is vital that we continue to let the police carry out a full investigation into this case.”

