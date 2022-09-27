COURIER OPINION: Mini-Budget again casts spotlight on Scotland’s inability to chart its own course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Mini-Budget again casts spotlight on Scotland’s inability to chart its own course

By The Courier
September 27 2022, 11.48am
photo shows First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
Nicola Sturgeon delivered a damning assessment of Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget.

The substantive Scottish response to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget may have taken three days to come. But it was worth waiting for.

There was nothing diplomatic about Nicola Sturgeon’s assessment.

Instead, the first minister went straight for the jugular, describing Friday’s statement as, in turn, morally abhorrent, fiscally reckless and a catastrophic disaster.

It is clear that Mr Kwarteng won’t be on the first minister’s Christmas card list.

But policy, not personality, is what matters here.

Photo shows a copy of London's Evening Standard on a newspaper seller's stand, with the headline "Pound hits all-time low in backlash at Kwasi tax cuts" on display outside the Bank of England in the city of London.
Sterling hit its lowest level against the dollar since decimalisation in 1971 following Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget statement: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The chancellor is taking a massive gamble with the public finances.

And, on first glance, the money markets are less than sure about the new direction of travel.

The first minister has set her face against Mr Kwarteng’s plan and she may very well be proved right.

And therein lies the problem for those of independent mind.

Ms Sturgeon has long bemoaned the lack of economic levers at her disposal.

With such differing visions, the mini-Budget has again cast a spotlight on Scotland’s inability to chart its own course.

It is a fight with a long road yet to travel.

But as that plays out, what must not be lost are those who are suffering and in need right now.

They are real people, not pawns in a political game.

And they need protection and help without delay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
photo shows Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner smiling broadly on stage at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Keir Starmer's Labour Party has much to celebrate - and much more…
0
Photo shows the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng walking out of the door of his Downing Street residence.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Scotland can do better than mimicking Kwasi Kwarteng tax cuts
0
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big - starting with a land grab on…
4
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with Courier opinion piece on St Andrews Student protests Picture shows; St Andrews students protesting the housing issues. Opinion branding attached. . St Andrews. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
COURIER OPINION: St Andrews student protests shine light on housing issues
0
photo shows Andrew Bocelli on stage at an outdoors performance in Inverness
JIM SPENCE: Cultural poverty can crush us too - don't let reverse snobbery keep…
0
Photo shows a small baby crying.
MARTEL MAXWELL: What's in a name? (Or how I narrowly avoided being called Pernod)
0
photo shows Andrew Batchelor with a microphone, in front of a computer screen with the words This Dundonian Life written on it.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: This Dundonian Life is a chance to put our city on the…
0
Photo shows an unappetising dish of sauce, a boiled potatoe and an overcooked broccoli floret in a foil tray.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee school dinners pictures make me grateful I was a nineties child
0
The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner for Scotland is looking into the case of Perth man John Winton McNab, who was reported missing before his death in a road accident.
COURIER OPINION: Probe into police handling of missing Perth man's death must be made…
0

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks