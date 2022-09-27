MARTEL MAXWELL: What’s in a name? (Or how I narrowly avoided being called Pernod)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MARTEL MAXWELL: What’s in a name? (Or how I narrowly avoided being called Pernod)

By Martel Maxwell
September 27 2022, 4.00pm Updated: September 27 2022, 4.58pm
Photo shows a small baby crying.
Baby names: they're no laughing matter. Shutterstock.

Once, in another life as a showbiz reporter in London, a friend put me and a colleague on a nightclub guest list.

Deciding my pal Derek Brown, who hailed from Fife and had trained at DC Thomson, needed a funkier name for the trendy China White, he was down as “Derek Au de Latte”.

I can still remember the doorman looking from the list to my pal. Then back again.

We were both thinking the same thing: “Who’d fall for Au de Latte? We should have stuck with Brown.”

The doorman then squinted and, looking bewildered, said to my friend: “Derek? Who’s called Derek?”.

Then he let us in.

image shows the writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote: "I love that the names we carry all our lives can be the result of one random moment in time."

I remembered this story when a pregnant pal said she was looking for inspiration for baby names and did I have any suggestions?

No one’s called Derek any more, I lamented over a coffee.

Imagine a toddler affectionately nicknamed Del Boy though. Wouldn’t that be lovely?

Or Brian. When was the last baby you met called Brian?

Strangely they are names that suit grown ups and it’s hard to imagine a baby Derek.

From history to Hollywood – baby names are everywhere

We looked up news articles and discovered the most popular baby names in Scotland for 2021 were Olivia and Jack.

Other top girl names in Scotland included Emily, Isla, Freya, and Ella – and for boys, Noah, Leo, Oliver, and Harris.

Photo shows Only Fools'and Horses characters Rodney, Del Boy and Granddad played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, David Jason and the late Lennard Pearce.
No baby names prizes for Del Boy, played by David Jason, centre, seen here with his Only Fools and Horses co-stars Nicholas Lyndhurst and the late Lennard Pearce.

I love the return of old school Scottish names – like Hamish or best of all, Jock.

It makes me think of the great grandfather I never knew, Jock Reilly, who left Dundee and lost his life in the Second World War when a bomb struck London.

My pregnant pal says she’s getting some cracking ideas from watching film credits.

There is no one like an American floor assistant to guarantee a sprinkling of showbiz to a names list, although I told her to bin the idea of Wallander.

He’d get sat on at school.

Big character inspired one of our baby names

She asked how I came up with the boys’ names and I couldn’t attach a particular story to Monty or Chester.

But when it came to Guthrie, I remembered the exact moment we agreed on the name.

Lorraine Kelly had invited us to a party to celebrate her daughter Rosie’s 21st birthday in the Ferry.

Photo shows TV presenter Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie.
Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie had a part in Martel’s baby names choice. Shiver Productions.

It was a sunny day and in the garden, my husband introduced me to a chap he knew who was a few years older than us.

I was holding Chester, a round ball of a baby at six months of age and this man – resplendent in a beautiful suit which was a muted, greyish tweed in the finest, thinnest material – looked at him with a glint in his eyes.

“He loves babies,” his wife said.

She’d taught me at primary school and remembered me drawing wedding dress designs when she announced she was to marry.

To me, as a nine year old, she was Cinderella.

“He’ll be wanting cuddle,” she said.

And so I handed a newly fed, happy Chester to the man, who bounced this round baby up and down and then…Chester was sick all over his gorgeous suit.

Photo shows three small boys, the sons of Martel Maxwell, playing in the snow.
Martel’s sons.

Of course I was mortified and offered to pay for dry cleaning but the man was ever so good humoured and said it was his fault entirely.

As we walked away from, Jamie said: “Cool guy is Guthrie Batchelor. He was a brilliant rugby player. Cool name too. If we have a third son, how about Guthrie?”

And lo, a year or so later, it came to pass.

One new name bartender, hold the ‘l’

As for me, I’m often asked if I’m named after the brandy – to which I say “no, no, no”.

Then I regale people with the actual story.

You might remember the Scottish singer Lena Martell, most famous for her chart-topper One Day At A Time.

She was big around the time I was born and that’s what inspired my name – albeit with just the one ‘l’.

And while that’s true, I read recently that Lena’s real name was Helen Thomson.

Deciding she needed a more showbiz-sounding title, she found herself at a bar one day, spotted a bottle of Martell brandy and thought “that’ll do”.

And so, I suppose I am indeed named after a bottle of booze.

Maybe that’s a better story.

I love that the names we carry all our lives can be the result of one random moment in time.

If the bar where Lena looked had been stocked differently, I might even have been Pernod.

If you have a story to tell about your name or someone you know, I’d love to hear from you.

