REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health ‘awareness’ isn’t enough and wearing yellow won’t keep the kids alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health ‘awareness’ isn’t enough and wearing yellow won’t keep the kids alive

By Rebecca Baird
October 10 2022, 4.51pm
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.

I don’t really go in for World ‘Something’ Days, myself.

Whether it’s for celebrating the existence of dogs or raising awareness of cancers, there’s a performative tone about these days that often cringes me out.

Today, it’s World Mental Health Day, and I’m seeing it all happen in real time.

A bubble-lettered graphic of ‘It’s OK not to be OK’ reposted to a hundred Instagram stories. A yellow scrunchie for ‘wear yellow day’ and 50p in the office collection tin. A targeted ad for daylight therapy lamps – 30% off – as the dark nights close in.

People and companies are so concerned with being seen to be participating that the gestures have almost taken on more importance than the subject of the day itself.

Honestly, it all feels a bit icky. And I think I know why.

Days like today have turned into publicity performances because the issues they address are actually too intimidating to think about beyond that.

There is no time, in this world, for Monday’s revelations to spill into Tuesday.

There is no time to open the box of a problem that can’t be neatly packaged by a hashtag and sponsored walk, and shut off with tomorrow morning’s alarm clock.

Health is not something you can ‘achieve’

But in a Scotland where one in three adults is likely to be affected by mental health issues in any one year, we must actively work to reach or maintain a healthy mind.

We must make the time, over and over and over again.

The idea that ‘health’ is a state that, once achieved, will self-sustain, is a myth.

Entropy is a law of the universe; everything breaks down unless we work to keep it up.

And as much as the discussion around mental health is (rightly) centred on getting help, there needs to be an element of responsibility for ourselves, too.

The veil of shame and stigma that surrounds mental health issues is nowhere near gone. But we’ve now had a whole generation of folk like me, who were brought up in GP waiting rooms plastered by See Me posters and had leotarded theatre groups brought into school to teach us the secret signs of anorexia or self-harm.

Mental health awareness is embedded in our perception of the world; it’s not something we’re relearning, like it may have been for generations before.

We know when we are anxious, depressed, addicted or burnt-out, dissociating or traumatised.

In fact, Millennials have got such an extensive emotional vocabulary that we’re routinely mocked for assigning a diagnosis to every feeling.

photo shows people laying tea light candles on the ground at the annual Darkness Into Light walk in Perth.
Participants on the annual Darkness Into Light walk in Perth light candles in memory of people who have lost their lives due to self-harm. Image: Kenny Smith Photography.

What I’m saying is folk are, and have been, aware – for many years.

But suicide is still the leading cause of death among children and young adults.

We still see stories every day of kids like Molly Russell, kids who have been failed by a world they didn’t build, and it’s cost them their lives.

Mental health ‘awareness’ isn’t enough

Awareness isn’t enough anymore.

What’s needed now is action.

Action from the government to tackle the “gaping hole” in mental health services, caused by backed-up waiting lists and major staff shortages.

And, just as importantly, action from ourselves – to prevent or confront what might be ailing in our heads, or those of the people we love.

Molly Russell took her own life aged 14 after being subjected to social media content which glamourised suicide. Image: PA.

Actions like moment of really honest reflection instead of doomscrolling to drown out your thoughts.

Or a phone call to a parent or friend where you ask for help, without apologising – or offer it, without judgement.

An appointment at the GP to start the medication, again.

Breaking up, stepping back, saying ‘enough’.

A yes to the socialising but a no to the drinks because you know it’ll leave you in a worse place than you started.

The bravery to admit that maybe, this Monday, things are not OK. And they won’t be OK tomorrow, either.

It’s scary, treating mental health as something more than a buzzphrase. It’s scary to admit you’re not fine, even (especially) to yourself.

But awareness is only the first step in society’s journey to healing the wounds it’s created in the minds of so many.

It’s time for us all to put one foot in front of the other, and take the next step: action.

So make your yellow jumper (or scrunchie, or socks) more than a gesture of solidarity, or visibility, or ‘awareness’ today.

Make it a promise to do something, for yourself or someone you love.

Even if you do it tomorrow.

If you are affected by the issues in this article and need support, call Samaritans any time on 116 123.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts…
Image shows Nicola Sturgeon on one side and Liz Truss on the other.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Nicola Sturgeon detests the Tories? Spare me the faux outrage
photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in front of a large SNP sign, surrounded by supporters at the party conference in Aberdeen.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon must inject some energy into stagnant SNP conference
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
Image shows two pictures of the writer Lynne Hoggan taken from a Christmas party photo booth.
LYNNE HOGGAN: It's time to get this Christmas party season started
Image shows the writer's late mother Jean Lindsay, sitting on a seat in her garden on a sunny day, beside a plate of red soup and a tin of home-made shortbread.
MORAG LINDSAY: Blessed are the soup-makers - I lost my mum and found so…
Photo shows the sign for the Olympia Leisure Pool in Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee leisure bosses must make space for swimmers as Olympia disaster drags…
3
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
STEVE FINAN: I've been fascinated to hear other points of view on Dundee city…
image shows the Stone of Destiny bathed in the blue and white light of a saltire-shaped stained glass window.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: The Stone of Destiny is dead to me - so what will…
image shows Violet Wilson as a child and as a schoolgirl, when she attended Fornethy House residential school.
COURIER OPINION: Angus child abuse survivors deserve the redress they have been denied

Most Read

1
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
3
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
New M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end of…
4
The child police are searching forwas last seen in the Fairmuir Park area of Dundee
Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern
5
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
7
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
8
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
9
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
5
10
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3

More from The Courier

5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts…
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…
Today people are wearing yellow to mark World Mental Health Day - but do campaigns like this simply give folk an easy out? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…

Editor's Picks