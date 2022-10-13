LYNNE HOGGAN: I showed my age at Alton Towers Scarefest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

LYNNE HOGGAN: I showed my age at Alton Towers Scarefest

By Lynne Hoggan
October 13 2022, 6.07pm Updated: October 13 2022, 6.16pm
Lynne Hoggan and her family pictured enjoying Scarefest at Alton Towers.
Lynne Hoggan and her family enjoy Scarefest at Alton Towers.

How come you get to a certain age and it’s like a switch flicks?

Anything you can describe as “spinny” at a theme park suddenly makes you feel a little ill.

I found this out last weekend at Alton Towers. We were there for Scarefest, which is on for the next couple of weeks.

Along with my family, I was lucky enough to attend an event marking 15 years of Scarefest.

Lynne and family with some spooky friends at Scarefest, Alton Towers
Lynne and family with some spooky friends at Scarefest, Alton Towers. Image: Lynne Hoggan

We stayed the night and had a day to enjoy the theme park, with the kids super excited.

I still enjoy rollercoasters but I’ve realised anything that spins now makes me feel queasy and I’m putting it down to an age thing.

Surely I am not the only one who carefully assesses each ride these days?

I remember years ago going on the waltzers and your head would stick to the back of the seat.

There would be laughing and screaming, you’d lose your breath, but yet you still wanted to be spun faster and faster.

My kids sometimes remind me of what I was like when I was younger.

Lynne remembers going on waltzers as a youngster before that ‘spinny’ feeling made her queasy. 

As I’ve got older, I do tend to analyse things more and more. I’m more of aware of what’s going on around me now than ever before.

I had a go on the new attraction, The Invitation.

The Alton Towers website says: “The Lakeside Cemetery invites you to join them for a grave experience that will live with you for eternity.”

Brilliant.

It goes on: “Their friendly funeral director is dying to assist you as you descend into the burial chamber, where you can choose your final resting place.

“Some caskets have already been filled, but there are others, still empty, waiting for you…”

Why do I do this to myself?

Moments into it, I realised being plunged into complete darkness brought me out of my comfort zone.

People putting on a show at Scarefest Alton Towers. Image: Lynne Hoggan.

Ten minutes felt like an hour and I couldn’t see a thing.

Nevertheless, I managed to pull up my big girl pants and experience the “burial chamber”, which had my heart pumping so fast my watch put my heart rate in the cardio zone.

Going to a theme park really does bring out our inner child and I still enjoy the real family rides.

My kids are getting to the age they want to try pretty much anything and I may need to keep pulling up the big girl pants to be by their side on future rollercoaster rides.

Just not anything that spins please.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Lynne Hoggan and her family enjoy Scarefest at Alton Towers.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Greedy Dundee landlords are avoiding the pinch by squeezing the struggling
Lynne Hoggan and her family enjoy Scarefest at Alton Towers.
COURIER OPINION: Wendy Alexander didn’t fulfil FM dream – but she’s making up for…
2
image shows a pair of hands holding a cut-out diagram of a women's reproductive system.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too
Photo shows Mark Fotheringham.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech
3
photo shows a council worker collecting waste in a Dundee housing estate.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee leaders must make every council tax penny count
4
Image shows Forst Minister of Scotland Nicle Sturgeon and UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Could Britain's economic decline provide another boost to Scottish independence?
photo shows Martel Maxwell with her three sons dressed as ghosts and vampires for Halloween.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm already planning another Halloween to remember
Photo shows a large crowd at an outdoors concert in Slessor Gardens, Dundee. One fan is holding an umbrella and there's a rainbow in the distance.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee deserves a major indoor concert venue, and a major city attitude…
Photo shows two RNLI crewman from behind walking on the gangway to the Broughty Ferry RNLI station with the River Tay in the background.
COURIER OPINION: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry lifeboat downgrade could cost lives
Lynne Hoggan and her family enjoy Scarefest at Alton Towers.
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…

Most Read

1
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
2
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
3
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
4
Lynne Hoggan and her family enjoy Scarefest at Alton Towers.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
5
Lynne Hoggan and her family enjoy Scarefest at Alton Towers.
Peter Tobin and Dundee: Mass murderer was ‘looked at’ by detectives probing city killing
6
Lynne Hoggan and her family enjoy Scarefest at Alton Towers.
Iranian students in St Andrews say they can’t go home as university rallies for…
7
Lynne Hoggan and her family enjoy Scarefest at Alton Towers.
Thursday court round-up — Child rapist dies behind bars
8
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
9
Ryan Jack masks on Dundee hotel's bed.
Masks of Rangers star Ryan Jack put on Dundee Apex Hotel bed after bizarre…
10
Lynne Hoggan and her family enjoy Scarefest at Alton Towers.
Dundee mum urges others to give blood after transfusion saved her life

More from The Courier

skotoberfest
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this…
Lynne Hoggan and her family enjoy Scarefest at Alton Towers.
GIG GUIDE: Yungblud a coup for Duck Slattery's
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer: Ayr will struggle to keep Lee Bullen and Dipo Akinyemi
Lynne Hoggan and her family enjoy Scarefest at Alton Towers.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson makes 'extremely tight' end of season prediction as St Johnstone gear up…
Lynne Hoggan and her family enjoy Scarefest at Alton Towers.
LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'?
NHS Fife and Tayside buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos
Marie Paterson who runs her own wellbeing business.
Fife wellbeing expert tells us her 5 healthy sleep habits you can try tonight
Food Train shopping box helping pensioners in Dundee.
Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating
Lynne Hoggan and her family enjoy Scarefest at Alton Towers.
Recruitment business Be Personnel opens Dunfermline office

Editor's Picks

Most Commented