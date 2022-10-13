LYNNE HOGGAN: I showed my age at Alton Towers Scarefest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

How come you get to a certain age and it’s like a switch flicks?

Anything you can describe as “spinny” at a theme park suddenly makes you feel a little ill.

I found this out last weekend at Alton Towers. We were there for Scarefest, which is on for the next couple of weeks.

Along with my family, I was lucky enough to attend an event marking 15 years of Scarefest.

We stayed the night and had a day to enjoy the theme park, with the kids super excited.

I still enjoy rollercoasters but I’ve realised anything that spins now makes me feel queasy and I’m putting it down to an age thing.

Surely I am not the only one who carefully assesses each ride these days?

I remember years ago going on the waltzers and your head would stick to the back of the seat.

There would be laughing and screaming, you’d lose your breath, but yet you still wanted to be spun faster and faster.

My kids sometimes remind me of what I was like when I was younger.

As I’ve got older, I do tend to analyse things more and more. I’m more of aware of what’s going on around me now than ever before.

I had a go on the new attraction, The Invitation.

The Alton Towers website says: “The Lakeside Cemetery invites you to join them for a grave experience that will live with you for eternity.”

Brilliant.

It goes on: “Their friendly funeral director is dying to assist you as you descend into the burial chamber, where you can choose your final resting place.

“Some caskets have already been filled, but there are others, still empty, waiting for you…”

Why do I do this to myself?

Moments into it, I realised being plunged into complete darkness brought me out of my comfort zone.

Ten minutes felt like an hour and I couldn’t see a thing.

Nevertheless, I managed to pull up my big girl pants and experience the “burial chamber”, which had my heart pumping so fast my watch put my heart rate in the cardio zone.

Going to a theme park really does bring out our inner child and I still enjoy the real family rides.

My kids are getting to the age they want to try pretty much anything and I may need to keep pulling up the big girl pants to be by their side on future rollercoaster rides.

Just not anything that spins please.