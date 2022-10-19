COURIER OPINION: We bailed out the banks – so why have our local branches closed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: We bailed out the banks – so why have our local branches closed?

By The Courier
October 19 2022, 10.03am
photo shows a worker in hard hat removing part of the Bank of Scotland sign from outside the former Nethergate branch in Dundee.
A worker removes fittings after the Bank of Scotland in Dundee's Nethergate closed in 2019.

When the banks – through a mess entirely of their own making – needed our help, we dug deep.

The public bailout in 2008 cost UK punters billions of pounds.

Banks survived thanks to us.

At one point, then-chancellor of the exchequer Alistair Darling was famously advised that one of the biggest institutions – the Royal Bank of Scotland – was “within hours” of running out of money.

Photo shows Alistair Darling holding up the chancellor's red box.
Former Chancellor Alistair Darling led the banks bailout in 2008.

It led him to conclude that “the game was up” and so the massive “recapitalisation” plan was set in motion.

Having been thus rescued by an albeit reluctant public, one might hope that the banks would go out of their way to repay their debt – in both financial and moral terms.

Yet it has been revealed that 53% of Scotland’s bank branches have closed since 2015 – the highest loss percentage across the UK.

Photo shows a sign explaining that the Dundee City branch of the Bank of Scotland will be closing on February 19 2019.
Sign of the times – another Tayside bank branch closed.

As we face a cost-of-living crisis, access to the cash we own is more vital than ever.

We are now at the stage where we need our banks – just as they needed us 15 years ago.

Will they be there in our hour of need?

