STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation

By Steve Finan
October 19 2022, 1.14pm Updated: October 19 2022, 3.44pm
Photo shows a sign for Broughty Ferry railway station, with the name written in English and Gaelic.
Do wee need signs in Scots and Gaelic, or do we accept that most of us only speak one language?

Pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation is detrimental to us.

It is a fact – inconvenient to dewy-eyed, Aran cardigan-wearing romanticists – that, overwhelmingly, we speak English.

Gaelic road signs are fine where the language is widely spoken, but aren’t needed in the lowlands.

Count the times you’ve been asked: “Should I stay on the train past Inbhir Ghobharaidh until Port Bhruachaidh”? (Invergowrie, Broughty Ferry.)

And do many in Dundee dial 999 for the poileas or an ambaileans?

Image shows the writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "Giving the impression we speak a language few outside our borders use is not promoting Scotland, it is side-lining us."

While Gaelic usage is rising, there aren’t enough speakers yet to merit a Margadh an Fheoir sign at Edinburgh’s Haymarket Station.

There are far more Polish speakers here than Gaelic. So to encourage further Eastern European migration a sign saying Targ Siana would be better.

It is patronising to Gaelic speakers to give the impression the rail network is Gaelic-competent.

If a conductor is asked for a ticket to Bag Nan Uaimhean, but cannot issue it, a false promise has been made.

The world needs to know most Scots do not speak Gaelic

I have nothing against Gaelic. It is everyone’s right to use whatever language they prefer.

Photo shows John Urquhart holding a glass trophy awarded to him as Gaelic Ambassador of the year.
John Urquhart from Skye, originally from Harris, has been named as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at the Mod in Perth. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Learning another language helps understanding of your native language.

That’s a good thing, and a reason often given for learning Gaelic.

But learning German would do that same function, and be more useful when arranging whisky exports to Berlin.

Trying to convince ourselves we are somehow “more Scottish” by speaking Gaelic is a cul-de-sac, a distraction from what is really important.

We need to be practical when differentiating between what is genuinely good for our country, and cute kilted gonks.

We are looking inward at a time when we can’t afford to be insular.

photo shows sign saying 'Welcome to Scotland' and 'Failte gu Alba' beside the M74 at Gretna Green.
A welcome sign at Gretna Green for those Scots who do speak Gaelic. Image: Global Warming Images/Shutterstock.

Scots have always been, and should always be, an outward-looking people.

Giving the impression we speak a language few outside our borders use is not promoting Scotland, it is side-lining us.

We speak English, one of the world’s most-used languages of commerce.

Communication is vital when trading and Scotland should aim to have as few barriers to trade as possible.

Cold-eyed pragmatism dictates that speaking a world language, being seen as a place where it is easy to do business, is a cornerstone of a modern nation.

We need to sell Scotland in a language everyone understands

I also worry that promulgating Scotland as Gaelic-speaking could put off English-speakers who might be persuaded to move to our less-populated areas.

Attracting inward migration of young, energetic, working people is a far more pressing need than constructing a romantic fantasy of Scotland as a quaint place with a language they won’t know.

We are not a museum piece.

To finish, I ask this: would you hesitate to go into a shop that had Gaelic signage, thinking the staff might not understand you?

Or go next door to a similar shop where you know you’ll be understood?

The world, when shopping, thinks like that too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
photo shows a worker in hard hat removing part of the Bank of Scotland sign from outside the former Nethergate branch in Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: We bailed out the banks - so why have our local branches…
Photo shows a small boy holding a magnifying glass in front of his gap-toothed smile.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well
2
image shows the Conservative Part front bench, including Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss.
KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election - but do we also need an…
Photo shows two protesters in front of Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting in the National Gallery, London. Red soup is drippign down the painting and the two protesters are holding soup cans to the camera.
JIM SPENCE: Van Gogh soup protesters won't win hearts and minds with their hypocrisy
Image shows Liz Truss on one side, Nicola Sturgeon on the other.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon must learn from Liz Truss - you can't build an…
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
image shows Liz Truss dressed as a clown as various calamities unfold around her.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Liz Truss disaster is a clown show but if we don't laugh…
Lynne Hoggan and her family pictured enjoying Scarefest at Alton Towers.
LYNNE HOGGAN: I showed my age at Alton Towers Scarefest

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto
Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers legend Colin Cameron returns to Stark's Park club as Ian Murray's assistant…
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented