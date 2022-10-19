KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?

By Kezia Dugdale
October 19 2022, 5.10pm
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
Are Liz Truss's days in Downing Street numbered? Image: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock.

Can it really only be a little over six weeks since Boris Johnson walked out of Number 10 for the last time and declared “Well this it folks” ?

He did so in front of an amassed media, flanked by loyal Downing Street staff on one side and his family and political supporters on the other.

It was a spectacle, in the best sense of the word.

A moment befitting someone who had held the highest office in the land through some of the most turbulent times in living memory.

The game was up.

He had some quibbles about the rules, but he knew his time had come.

Image shows the writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "The promise of a safe passage to the other side may be the only way to coax her out the door."

Knowing when to go in politics is a skill so often absent from our leaders.

Primarily because of the hubris, confidence and resilience they have to develop in order to get to the top.

It numbs them to such an extent that the antennae required to measure emotional intelligence stop working.

The longer you sit in your bunker working on a survival strategy, the more distant you become from the people who hold your future in their hands.

Liz Truss survived PMQs – this time

I was asked on the radio this week what advice I’d give Liz Truss ahead of what was expected to be a bruising, if not final, outing at Prime Minister’s Questions this week.

Photo shows Liz Truss walking out of 10 Downing Street.
Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street on her way to PMQs – how long till her final exit? Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

In a sisterly fashion, I suggested she had to ditch the script and the advisors, the big book of answers and lines to take, and just basically come out swinging.

She finds herself in the unique position of the public knowing little to nothing about her – but having also determined they know enough.

They know she is weak.

That the ideology that has guided her politics for the last two decades is a busted flush.

That she cannot hold a line for toffee, let alone command the House of Commons and the country it represents.

If ever there was a time to just show us who she is and what she is made of then this was it.

Photo shows a man with a placard featuring a photo of Liz Truss and the words 'Much worse than useless #GeneralElection now'
Anti-Liz Truss protester in parliament Square. Image: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

And that’s largely what happened at Prime Minister’s Questions.

She survived it, giving the most confident and assured of the three performances she has given as PM at that dispatch box.

Might it still be her last?

Backers and applause – can Liz Truss make a Boris-style exit?

The difference between Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, is that despite all the scandal and controversy of his government, there was a body of people who wanted him to keep going.

Many of these people were the folk who were elected off the back of the mandate he got from the British people in a general election.

A democratic event which gave him an 80-seat majority and a mandate.

Photo shows Boris Johnson with his head in his hands.
Can Liz Truss learn from Boris Johnson when it comes to knowing when to quit?

He was popular, until he was not.

If Boris Johnson had roots like an old oak tree to anchor him from the prevailing winds, Liz is little more than a tall poppy.

A flower with a short bloom that turns into a husk through autumn and winter.

It is difficult to imagine PM Truss magnanimously leaving Downing Street, toasting her record and departing to cheers and applause.

It’s perhaps because it’s so hard to picture that it hasn’t happened yet.

The governing party seems to be in paralysis.

It clearly agrees that she must go but doesn’t know how.

Is a dignified exit possible?

Of course, many will say she’s undeserving of any ceremony, given the catastrophe of the past fortnight alone adding £60 billion to government debt.

That rather misses the point though, now that the promise of a safe passage to the other side may be the only way to coax her out the door.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
Photo shows a sign for Broughty Ferry railway station, with the name written in English and Gaelic.
STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation
3
photo shows a worker in hard hat removing part of the Bank of Scotland sign from outside the former Nethergate branch in Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: We bailed out the banks - so why have our local branches…
Photo shows a small boy holding a magnifying glass in front of his gap-toothed smile.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well
2
image shows the Conservative Part front bench, including Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss.
KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election - but do we also need an…
Photo shows two protesters in front of Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting in the National Gallery, London. Red soup is drippign down the painting and the two protesters are holding soup cans to the camera.
JIM SPENCE: Van Gogh soup protesters won't win hearts and minds with their hypocrisy
Image shows Liz Truss on one side, Nicola Sturgeon on the other.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon must learn from Liz Truss - you can't build an…
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
image shows Liz Truss dressed as a clown as various calamities unfold around her.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Liz Truss disaster is a clown show but if we don't laugh…
Lynne Hoggan and her family pictured enjoying Scarefest at Alton Towers.
LYNNE HOGGAN: I showed my age at Alton Towers Scarefest

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station site
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto
Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers legend Colin Cameron returns to Stark's Park club as Ian Murray's assistant…
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented