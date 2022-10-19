Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station site

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Starbucks drive-thru is to open as part of an Asda petrol station development in Montrose.

The coffee chain has confirmed it will open at the North Esk Road site after the firm’s famous sign appeared by the roadside.

Work is ongoing at the former Esso garage with new owners Euro Garages Group having gained planning permission in 2019.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said: “We look forward to bringing the Starbucks experience to customers in Montrose in the near future.

“Customers will be informed of more details once we have more specific plans to share.”

EG Group, which won a deal to buy the supermarket chain Asda from Walmart for £6.8 billion in 2020, purchased the site in 2019.

Included with the purchase was the neighbouring Guthrie Bros dealership, which closed for good after operating in Angus for 70 years.

Montrose and District councillor Bill Duff told The Courier that the community will be happy to have more options available.

He said: “Obviously this widens the retail/ catering businesses open to the people of Montrose and any business development is to be welcomed.”

Signs at the petrol station also suggest a Gregg’s could open at the site.