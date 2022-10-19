Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station site

By Ben MacDonald
October 19 2022, 5.34pm Updated: October 19 2022, 5.34pm
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald

A new Starbucks drive-thru is to open as part of an Asda petrol station development in Montrose.

The coffee chain has confirmed it will open at the North Esk Road site after the firm’s famous sign appeared by the roadside.

Work is ongoing at the former Esso garage with new owners Euro Garages Group having gained planning permission in 2019.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said: “We look forward to bringing the Starbucks experience to customers in Montrose in the near future.

“Customers will be informed of more details once we have more specific plans to share.”

The drive-thru will be positioned next to an Asda petrol station on North Esk Road. Image: Adam MacDonald

EG Group, which won a deal to buy the supermarket chain Asda from Walmart for £6.8 billion in 2020, purchased the site in 2019.

Included with the purchase was the neighbouring Guthrie Bros dealership, which closed for good after operating in Angus for 70 years.

Retailer Euro Garages Group secured planning permission for the site in 2019. Image: Adam MacDonald

Montrose and District councillor Bill Duff told The Courier that the community will be happy to have more options available.

He said: “Obviously this widens the retail/ catering businesses open to the people of Montrose and any business development is to be welcomed.”

Signs at the petrol station also suggest a Gregg’s could open at the site.

