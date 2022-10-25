MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don’t help anyone in a cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don’t help anyone in a cost of living crisis

By Martel Maxwell
October 25 2022, 5.12pm Updated: October 25 2022, 6.04pm
Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
People are under enough financial and mental strain without enforcers sending out threatening letters. Image: Shutterstock.

A friend called for advice last week.  Like everyone she’s been hit with huge hikes in her bills – from her mortgage to energy and food.

But like many small business owners, she’s got those overheads too. In her case, a small shop she opened three years ago.

“So here’s the thing,” my friend, who lives in Newcastle, said.

“I used to pay £800 a month for energy bills. Now I’ve got to find £2,000. Everything I buy has gone up so I’ve got to put my prices up and I don’t think customers can afford it.

“And then I see my house bills and think… is everyone going through this?”

The reassuring thing about talking, whether it’s to a pal or some sort of organisation, is that it helps.

And you do realise you’re not alone or going slightly mad.

image shows the writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote: "Do you really want to be the person whose demand for money might put someone over the brink?"

My friend had been doing well – working hard to break even. Then, as the months went by, she finally started making a small profit after paying her three employees.

But that was before the current crisis.

And the thing that hit her?

The last straw that made her want to break down and cry?

A parking fine.

Threatening letters followed my unpaid speeding ticket

“It was one of those ‘it’s free for two hours while you get your shopping but you still have to get a ticket or we’ll shaft you’ kind of set-ups,” she explained.

Anyone who’s been to Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee and been caught out will feel her pain.

photo shows the busy car park at the Gallagher Retail park in Dundee.
Parking at the Gallagher Retail Park.

I am so scared of forgetting to buy a ticket and facing a demand for £120 for the privilege of buying milk, I often shop elsewhere.

My friend, already worrying about how she’d pay her staff and keep the power on, hadn’t replied to an initial letter, in part hoping the fine might just go away.

But it came back with a vengeance. This time with the added threat of courts and an increased charge of around £200.

I told her about a letter I’d received in January.

I’d been caught speeding near Manchester, doing less than 60mph in a temporary 50mph zone.

The rest of the motorway – and I’d done hundreds of miles working on Hammer that day – had been 70mph.

I was asked to pay £50 in costs and did so, thinking it was the end of the matter.

photo shows Martel Maxwell standing outside a property being filmed for the TV show Homes Under The Hammer.
Martel travels plenty of miles as one of the hosts of Homes Under the Hammer.

Then, last week – nine months later – I received a letter from an English police force demanding £345 (comprised of a fine, costs and victims’ fund payment) as well as three points on my licence.

So intimidating was the letter – telling me my fine would double if I didn’t pay it within two weeks and that I’d be taken to court – I became really anxious.

I scanned the letter for signs of the words ‘appeal’ or ‘speed awareness course’, or a number and person to call.

There was nothing.

By the tone and wording, you’d think I’d defrauded their entire constabulary over a 10-year period.

So yes, I sympathised.

We need customer support, not unanswered phones

My friend had called me for advice and I didn’t have much – apart from to stay strong, call any time and to stand her ground if anything seemed unfair.

Close up of parking tickets placed under windshield wiper of a car.
A parking fine is the last thing anyone needs when money is in short supply, but the letters that follow can feel quite threatening.

Sadly, standing that ground often means spending hours waiting for someone to answer the phone, only to find that when they do, they’re rude and undertrained.

The cost of living crisis means money is even more of a concern for people at the moment.

What nobody needs now is an extra, unforeseen bill.

And what they really don’t need is to feel bullied.

Yes, we need laws – you can’t park where you want or speed recklessly – but I don’t think either of us were doing those things.

Whether it’s police or parking, being in a position of power doesn’t give you the right to make people feel powerless.

Photo shows protesters walking through Dundee with a banner which reads 'Power to the People: No to fuel poverty'.
Demonstrators march from Whorterbank to Lochee’s High Street during a recent cost of living protest in Dundee.

An increasing number of people feel their finances are on a knife edge.

Many folk’s mental health is teetering too.

Few of us have a surplus for extra bills and costs right now.

Do you really want to be the person whose demand for money might put someone over the brink?

These letters can be scary enough at the best of times.

But we are living in a time when increasing numbers of people simply can’t pay.

They might well owe the money. But no amount of heavy-handed behaviour will help. It might well make things worse.

Rather than computer-generated threats, we need to re-humanise the system, so companies speak to individuals and try to help them make a plan to pay instead of frightening them witless.

