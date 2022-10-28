COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food

By The Courier
October 28 2022, 10.34am
Photo shows Peter Thomson standing in front of a polytunnel.
Perthshire farmers Peter and Melanie Thomson are giving away their blueberry crop worth millions of pounds. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It is hard to comprehend a society that on one hand is facing a living costs and food poverty crisis while millions of pounds of quality produce are going to waste on the other.

In Perthshire, farmers Peter and Melanie Thomson have been forced to abandon a crop of blueberries worth £3m because of issues in hiring harvest help and rising costs.

Rather than see the crop lost, the pair have generously invited in community groups and charities to take what they want.

photo shows blueberries in the field.
Perthshire farmers Peter and Melanie Thomson, won’t be harvesting their 65-acre crop because they can no longer compete commercially with imported produce. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

But with thousands of households struggling to put a meal on the table, the potential loss of high-quality fruit is a real blow.

Food is a precious and vital resource at the best of times – and we are very far from being there.

If farmers cannot get their crops out of the ground, the consequences for their livelihoods is great and for society as a whole even greater.

Photo shows entrance to West Haugh Farm
The Thomsons are inviting people to pick produce at their farm near Blairgowrie with all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The experience of the Thomsons needs to be seen – and understood – by politicians and policy-makers alike.

And all levers must be pulled to ensure the situation they find themselves in cannot simply repeat year after year.

Those solutions may be difficult to identify and implement, but they must come.

