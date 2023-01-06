LINDSAY BRUCE: Ain’t no party like a fake 18th birthday party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

LINDSAY BRUCE: Ain’t no party like a fake 18th birthday party

By Lindsay Bruce
January 6 2023, 12.32pm
snapshots of the writer and friends as teenagers.
What could be more exciting than an 18th birthday party? Maybe throwing one when you're still 17?

My kid celebrated his 17th birthday with a Wagamama’s and a driving lesson. Let’s just say I’m glad social media didn’t exist when I celebrated mine.

For context I grew up in a village. A couple of hairdressers, a chemist and a Scotmid were the retail establishments on offer. Them and a pub or two.

The nearest nightclub was a few miles away – either where we went to school (our shady music teacher was known to be a regular at Secrets) or in a nearby town.

Near if you could drive that is. But too far to pay for a taxi.

The result, therefore, was that any celebration had to take place in somebody’s “empty hoose”, or in the function suite of a pub frequented by your parents.

the writer Lindsay Bruce next to a quote: "I'm glad I'm now basically equipped to stalk my teens wherever they go. But I will be forever thankful our parents had no such luck."

For a while empties worked for us.

From the age of 15 we’d formed primitive cooperatives to afford a pizza between us, and used the phone box near the park to get it delivered to the swings. A night on somebody’s couch was positively salubrious in comparison.

The problem came when our web of deceit unravelled.

Secrets, subterfuge and the shady dawn of the fake 18th birthday party

With military precision we had all told our parents – pre mobile phones and the watchful eye of Facebook – where would we would be staying.

I was staying at Shirley’s. Shirley was at Helena’s. Helena was at Marian’s and so on.

In reality, about 15 of us, plus our male counterparts, were all in Louise’s house.

Which was fine until Louise’s dad came home early and sent us all packing.

1990s school photo showing the writer Lindsay Bruce and classmates.
Lindsay Bruce, front row second from left. School captain by day, party animal by night.

We could either go home and risk the year-long party lie being uncovered or – and this is what we chose – lug a gigantic, communal bottle of White Lightning to a field and sleep there.

That too would have been a foolproof plan. Had one of the lads not forgotten to mention that his dad walked that way to work.

Foiled. But when we all finished being grounded we were back to “who’s got an empty?”.

‘Here’s the polis, hide the booze’

As fate would have it, I moved in with my dad that year.

He lived in the bottom half of a gigantic villa a mile from anywhere. It may as well have been built for parties.

The writer's teenage friends.
Lindsay’s friends (and suppliers of alibis).

But like all good teen rom-coms this too crashed and burned when my pal Mark accidentally pushed a panic button.

It had been installed because we did in fact live a mile from anywhere and the local CID were at the door before we could shout “hide the booze”.

Short of saying we were filming the Scottish version of Byker Grove, it was hard to explain why there there were so many teenagers roaming about at one in the morning.

Or why the tallest member of the school basketball team thought the best way to hide contraband alcohol was to get into the bath beside it.

But disaster, as it turned out, really was the mother (or rather, naughty older sibling) of invention.

Teenage boys larking around in front of an Oasis poster.
If Byker Grove was more Scottish, and a bit wilder.

Plan B was born, and I have to say, at 43 years old I’m still proud at the ingenuity shown here.

The year of the fake 18th birthday party

It went like this…

One of us told a parent we were planning a surprise party for someone in our year who was turning 18.

Why were they having an 18th birthday party when we were just 17?

“They got kept back a year at their last school Da.”

(I’m sure I don’t need to tell you no such person existed.)

Blindsided parent in tow, the back room of the Royal Bar was booked for an 18th birthday party.

Teenage Lindsay Bruce dancing with a boy.
Lindsay and friend George, aged 17. Or was it 18?

We even chipped in, in advance, so there was money behind the bar, meaning we wouldn’t even be asked to prove we were old enough to buy some Hooch.

On the allotted date we gathered. We partied. It went without hitch.

We had literally created for ourselves a bootleg nightclub and our parents consented to us being there.

But this is where it gets brilliant.

For the rest of the year. You heard me… months and months of this happened… we repeated this process every time one of us had an actual birthday.

Whoever turned 17 had a fake 18th birthday party.

It was marvellous.

teenagers posing at a party in a function room.
Time of our lives: Lindsay, in blue suit, at somebody’s ’18th’ birthday party.

Sometimes a DJ was there, one time a stripper was booked because this was the era of The Full Monty.

But always we had the absolute satisfaction of duping every adult we knew.

Busted, but wasn’t it fun while it lasted?

Sadly, the wheels fell off when we did turn 18 and our grannies and cousins wanted to join the fun.

The illicit function room heist of 1996 ended when the bar man put two and two together and came up with 20 pretty little liars.

“Ye canny be 18 twice hen.”

Indeed sir, indeed.

And so the year of the fake 18th birthday party has been consigned to history.

No Facebook memories springing back up.

No TikTok videos of uncoordinated teenagers limbering up to Whigfield’s Saturday Night.

Nothing but glorious, slightly embellished memories.

I mean don’t get me wrong. I’m glad I’m now basically equipped to stalk my teens wherever they go.

But I will be forever thankful our parents had no such luck.

  • In memory of Mr David McAlpine, Calderhead chemistry teacher. One of the greats who we lost this week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Princes WIlliam and Harry
MORAG LINDSAY: Siblings fight Harry - get over it and go and do something…
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
hand turning over wooden blocks to reveal the year 2023
LYNNE HOGGAN: Who's for a game of January bingo?
Ninewells Hospital
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from NHS Tayside deaths
Dundee United managers Jim McLean/Liam Fox.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: We need good men, not hard men, to look up to -…
child playing with play items in a nursery setting.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Sunak - and Scotland - should accept childcare reform is the one…
Joe FitzPatrick next to a phone screen showing he has blocked the holder from following him on Twitter.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them…
4
Large crowd of striking teachers at Perth High School
COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind
Open diary with the word Dry written in front of the word January
MARTEL MAXWELL: Pickled December was fun but I'm ready for Dry January
RMT boss Mick Lynch with striking rail workers at Euston Station.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Rishi Sunak's government should be working to end strikes

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Niall McGinn has left Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee confirm Niall McGinn exit as Glentoran move nears
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security
Ian Murray said most of the available deals are loans. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented