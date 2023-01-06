Tartan wedding cake, kayaks and an air fryer among strange things left in Dundee Travelodge rooms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A red tartan wedding cake, kayaks and an air fryer are among the items left behind at Dundee Travelodge branches.

The hotel chain has unveiled its top 10 list of weird and wonderful belongings which made it into lost property over 2022.

It includes a four-foot porcelain cheetah, medical dictionary and a mini garden, in the two Dundee branches.

When a five-tier red tartan wedding cake was forgotten by the best man, staff at Dundee Central travelled across the city to deliver it safely at the reception venue.

What was been left at Dundee Travelodges?

Dundee Central Travelodge

Five-tier red tartan wedding cake

Four-foot porcelain cheetah

Sequin wall

A Beano alphabet screen print

Dream catcher and tarot cards

A large illustrated medical dictionary

A Ninja Air Fryer

Strathmore Avenue Travelodge

Three brand new Perception Kayaks

A miniature Zen garden

Elsewhere in Tayside and Fife, a will with land deeds to an estate in the Scottish Highlands was recovered at the Perth Central branch.

At the Kinross M90 hotel, someone left a set of Peter Henderson PH02 Heritage bagpipes.

In Glenrothes, a certificate for a star in the sky named Braveheart was recovered.

In a hurry getting from A to B

Spokeswoman for Travelodge, Shakila Ahmed said: “Millions of customers annually stay at our 41 Scottish Travelodge hotels.

“For thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.

“In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

In 2021, items in lost and found included a Vera Wang wedding dress – likely to be worth thousands of pounds.