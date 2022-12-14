STEVE FINAN: Childish ‘whitabootery’ is where Scottish politics is going wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
STEVE FINAN: Childish ‘whitabootery’ is where Scottish politics is going wrong

By Steve Finan
December 14 2022, 2.45pm Updated: December 15 2022, 10.13am
people pointing fingers at one another in front of badges saying 'Yes' and 'No'
Scotland's constitutional question has provided rich ground for whitabootery.

Tu quoque, known as the appeal to hypocrisy, is a logical fallacy that has polluted political debate for centuries.

It is a tactic that attempts to discredit an argument not by directly addressing it, but by attacking the conduct of the person making it.

In Scotland we have a special form of this attack.

We call it “whitabootery”.

It has always been rife in sectarian bile-swapping, and has similarly afflicted Scottish constitutional sniping.

image shows the writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "It’s time we talked openly and listened without prejudice. Wise heads, not hotheads, are needed."

A nationalist points to money wasted on PPE, a unionist replies by citing money wasted on ferries.

A unionist criticises NHS waiting times in Scotland, a nationalist responds by attacking UK government test and trace costs.

Every one of these things is an abject failure of government.

All should be addressed.

But using one as a counter-argument to another is not genuine political debate.

Whitabootery – the poor politician’s get-out clause

Each subject has to be tested on its own merits. Otherwise the result is a circular denial of any responsibility for any matter.

If a political figure, or a party, has made a mistake or performed badly (and they all do, from time to time) they deserve criticism.

Michelle Mone in the House of Lords
Tory peer Michelle Mone is alleged to have profited from the Westminster PPE scandal…
Nicola Sturgeon and a Caledonian MacBrayne ferry.
… But then Nicola Sturgeon’s government has the ferries fiasco – bring on the whitabootery.

None should take the dullard’s way out by pointing to what someone else has done in a different sphere.

The problem with whitabootery is that citing false equivalences cannot find answers.

And we need answers.

You will notice that effective, respected politicians don’t use this as a shield to hide behind. They address questions directly.

A poor politician doesn’t give straight answers.

They pivot, they deflect. They answer some completely different question they imagine was asked.

Ridiculously, they seem to think we don’t notice this chicanery.

But if professional politicians are bad, then broader social media exchanges are truly pathetic.

Defend, don’t deflect – don’t stoop to their level

There is an avalanche of whitabootery here, with each side as guilty as the other.

If you answer a criticism of your side by tweeting a list of why the other side is bad, then you haven’t scored a political point. You have revealed yourself to be an unsophisticated debater.

You look like an apologist who cannot recognise that, sometimes, all sides need to account for themselves and their decisions.

Person holding a 'I'm voting No' placard in front of someone with a 'Yes' placard.
Eight years on from the referendum, whitabootery is alive and well in Scottish politics. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock.

The conduct of all politicians on all sides should be examined dispassionately, whether you support their broad aims or not.

If you believe that a politician doesn’t have to answer for their actions, then you have no place in adult political debate.

You don’t know the difference between right and wrong or why that is vitally important.

You are an intellectual coward.

If a criticism is made of your side, judge it on its merits. Defend it with properly-reasoned argument.

But if your only reply is deflection or an attack citing a different subject, then you have damaged your side because you make it look like there is no viable defence.

And if you are reading this polemic and thinking: “Yeah. That’s what the other side do, not us”, then you’re part of the problem.

The quality of political debate in Scotland desperately needs an upgrade because there are big questions facing us. Questions with far-reaching consequences.

It’s time we talked openly and listened without prejudice.

Wise heads, not hotheads, are needed.

Everyone has a role in this.

Encourage those on your side to conduct themselves in a reasonable, adult, responsible manner.

A good start would be leaving childish whitabootery behind.

