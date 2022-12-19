KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle rant is pure misogyny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle rant is pure misogyny

By Kirsty Strickland
December 19 2022, 1.09pm Updated: December 19 2022, 4.43pm
Jeremy Clarkson/Meghan Markle.
Jeremy Clarkson is in trouble over comments he made about Meghan Markle.

It’s the season of peace and joy. And so there is nothing I’d like to do less than talk about Jeremy Clarkson.

But talk about him we must, because he is out of control.

In a column for The Sun last week, Clarkson gave us a glimpse into his psyche. And what we saw wasn’t pretty.

He was writing about Meghan Markle and how much he loathes her.

Of course he was.

Hating Meghan Markle has become a pastime for certain middle-aged media men who have run out of hateful adjectives to describe immigrants and low-income families.

Jeremy Clarkson
Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle have sparked outrage.

In his column, Jeremy Clarkson said he hates Megan Markle even more than he hates Nicola Sturgeon and Rose West.

And just in case anybody was in any doubt about his strength of feeling, he goes on to reveal that at night he goes to sleep dreaming of the day Meghan Markle is “made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain, while the crowds chant ‘shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.’’

There is no doubt that Clarkson’s choice of language was designed to provoke shock and outrage.

That is was deliberate makes it more grotesque, not less.

Misogyny behind Jeremy Clarkson comments about Meghan Markle

You don’t have to be a fan of the Royals or even Meghan herself to feel queasy when you read something like that in a national newspaper in 2022.

This isn’t a case of columnist hyperbole, or pushing the limits of good taste.

And no, this isn’t an example of free speech that must be defended despite its unpalatability, either.

What it is – in its purest, clearest form – is misogyny.

It’s a continuation of the vile treatment that Meghan Markle has experienced from the British media.

That treatment includes racism, both overt and veiled, and an onslaught of hatred and disrespect totally disproportionate to anything her critics can ever use to try to justify it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Jeremy Clarkson said he wanted to parade Meghan Markle naked through the streets. Image: Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock.

Violence against women isn’t an unfortunate memory of a bygone era.

A woman is killed every three days in the UK by a partner or ex-partner.

The level of reported sexual crime in Scotland has risen by 96% over the last ten years.

Police Scotland recorded more than 65,000 incidents of domestic abuse in the year 2021-22.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is on Jeremy Clarkson’s hate list, along with Meghan Markle. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

So no, we don’t live in a society where fantasising about forcing a woman to undress so people can assault her can ever be viewed as a funny quip.

Clarkson comments suggest a troubled mind

Meghan Markle has been open about having suicidal thoughts and how her treatment by the British media has impacted her mental health.

Yet men like Jeremy Clarkson seem to use these disclosures as evidence that, for daring to complain, she deserves everything they throw at her.

She doesn’t.

If Jeremy Clarkson hadn’t just written a violent fantasy about a woman he doesn’t know, you could almost feel sorry for him.

He is an irrelevance with nothing new or interesting to say beyond repetition of the same bile and bad-faith commentary that his shock-jock colleagues have been spouting for years.

If the last thing he thinks about at night is how much he despises Meghan Markle then God help him.

That’s a darkness that he should probably work on eliminating from his consciousness.

In the meantime, he shouldn’t inflict it on the public.

There’s enough misery in the world without having to read the misogynist ramblings of a thoroughly mediocre man.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; Vivienne Westwood. dundee. Supplied by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Punk can't die with Vivienne Westwood - we need it more than…
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
man in a Santa hat with a broom dancing on a messy Christmas dinner table.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Relax, it's Crimbo limbo and nobody cares if your house is a…
packing boxes in an empty room.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It's not the moving house that's stressful, it's finding space for all…
hands holding a piece of glass with signs of the Zodiac on it.
STEVE FINAN: Don't believe your horoscope - I've written enough of them to know…
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from Dundee's Olympia pool scandal
leftover turkey and sprouts and a sprig of tinsel.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Oh I wish it could be Boxing Day every day

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented