COURIER OPINION: Fife farmer – and his industry – deserve more respect

By The Courier
December 21 2022, 11.03am Updated: December 21 2022, 11.09am
Pete Black holding a Clydesdale horse.
Fife farmer Pete Black has hit out at people causing chaos on his land.

We are blessed with an abundance of superb countryside in Tayside and Fife, from rich farm land to forests, mountains and beaches.

The green space on our doorstep is one of the region’s key selling points, making it a magnet for walkers, day-trippers, tourists and other recreational users.

But one man’s playground is another man’s livelihood.

The countryside is also where crops are raised, where beef is reared, where wool and milk is produced and where agricultural workers put in long hours, often for diminishing returns.

tractor ploughing a field with gulls following behind
Farming means long hours and hard work. Image: FLPA/Roger Tidman/Shutterstock.

When those two worlds collide, conflict can occur.

And so it is for Pete Black.

The Fife farmer’s appearances on the BBC Two series This Farming Life have done much to raise awareness of the challenges his industry faces.

But more recently he has been bedevilled by careless visitors.

Gates have been left open repeatedly, putting pregnant sheep and their unborn lambs at risk.

sheep and lamb
Sheep and their lambs can be vulnerable to visitors. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Cattle have been let out.

Dog poo bags litter the fields.

And signs urging visitors to treat the land with respect have been damaged.

Fife farmer’s frustrations speak to wider problems

The number of people visiting the countryside increased during lockdown, and so did the problems.

Most were glad of the space to unwind during unsettling times but many failed to familiarise themselves with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

person picking up rubbish from a camp fire left behind by dirty campers
Dirty campers wreaked havoc during lockdown.

They have had ample time to do so now.

Like many farmers, Mr Black is happy to have people walk his land, providing they treat it with respect.

But Scotland’s cherished right to roam is not a free-for-all.

With rights come responsibilities and those who use the countryside must fulfill their side of the bargain.

