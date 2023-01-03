COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has been the worst possible start to 2023 in Perth. And as news of an early-morning hotel fire filtered through, it was immediately apparent the incident was serious.

Roads were closed and emergency service personnel turned out en masse.

Sadly, news of fatalities quickly followed.

Doubtless there will be a full investigation into the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth.

But no matter what the ultimate findings, nothing will change the terrible fact that three people who set out to spend a night in a hotel perished.

Others were treated at the scene.

The incident will have a huge effect on all staff and guests, and also the community.

This shocking video shows flames shooting from the window of the New County Hotel in Perth. Three people died in the fire, which broke out at around 5am this morning. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Here's what we know so far: https://t.co/69BHAxj1iN pic.twitter.com/07WpEi2PTb — The Courier (@thecourieruk) January 2, 2023

Such tragedies are mercifully rare, but always leave a mark.

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of UK Hospitality, described the loss of life as “desperately tragic” and also praised the emergency services for their response to the Perth hotel fire.

They may be geared up to deal with such incidents but nevertheless it cannot have been an easy day for 999 teams.

They deserve credit for their tireless efforts to preserve life amid appalling circumstances.