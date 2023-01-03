COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise

By The Courier
January 3 2023, 10.40am
It has been the worst possible start to 2023 in Perth. And as news of an early-morning hotel fire filtered through, it was immediately apparent the incident was serious.

Roads were closed and emergency service personnel turned out en masse.

Sadly, news of fatalities quickly followed.

Doubtless there will be a full investigation into the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth.

But no matter what the ultimate findings, nothing will change the terrible fact that three people who set out to spend a night in a hotel perished.

Others were treated at the scene.

The incident will have a huge effect on all staff and guests, and also the community.

Such tragedies are mercifully rare, but always leave a mark.

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of UK Hospitality, described the loss of life as “desperately tragic” and also praised the emergency services for their response to the Perth hotel fire.

They may be geared up to deal with such incidents but nevertheless it cannot have been an easy day for 999 teams.

They deserve credit for their tireless efforts to preserve life amid appalling circumstances.

