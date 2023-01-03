Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of his contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of his contract

By Craig Cairns
January 3 2023, 11.14am Updated: January 3 2023, 11.16am
Connell's has scored twice for Raith since arriving on loan. Image: SNS.
Connell's has scored twice for Raith since arriving on loan. Image: SNS.

Kilmarnock will not renew the contract of striker Kyle Connell whose Rugby Park contract expires this month.

Connell joined Stark’s Park on loan at the end of July and has made 22 appearances for Raith Rovers so far, scoring twice.

The 21-year-old came off the bench for the last 10 minutes of Monday’s win over Hamilton and last started in the defeat to Ayr United at the start of September.

Last week Rovers boss Ian Murray said that Connell’s break clause begins on January 10.

His parent club has now said that he will be released from Rugby Park when his contract expires.

Connell previously spent time on loan at East Fife where he scored nine times for Stevie Crawford’s side as they were relegated from League One.

The striker is to be released alongside fellow Killie teammates Deji Sotona and Curtis Lyle.

A statement on the Kilmarnock website wished the trio the best of luck “as they embark on the next stages of their careers”.

More to follow.

