Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of his contract

Kilmarnock will not renew the contract of striker Kyle Connell whose Rugby Park contract expires this month.

Connell joined Stark’s Park on loan at the end of July and has made 22 appearances for Raith Rovers so far, scoring twice.

The 21-year-old came off the bench for the last 10 minutes of Monday’s win over Hamilton and last started in the defeat to Ayr United at the start of September.

Last week Rovers boss Ian Murray said that Connell’s break clause begins on January 10.

His parent club has now said that he will be released from Rugby Park when his contract expires.

Wishing the best of luck to Deji Sotona, Kyle Connell and Curtis Lyle as they embark on the next stages of their careers. — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) January 3, 2023

Connell previously spent time on loan at East Fife where he scored nine times for Stevie Crawford’s side as they were relegated from League One.

The striker is to be released alongside fellow Killie teammates Deji Sotona and Curtis Lyle.

A statement on the Kilmarnock website wished the trio the best of luck “as they embark on the next stages of their careers”.

