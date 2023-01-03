MARTEL MAXWELL: Pickled December was fun but I’m ready for Dry January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Pickled December was fun but I’m ready for Dry January

By Martel Maxwell
January 3 2023, 5.38pm
Open diary with the word Dry written in front of the word January
Martel's doing Dry January again. Who's with her? Image: Shutterstock.

Happy New Year. How was it for you? And how do you feel now we’re in 2023?

Pensive, excited, melancholy, optimistic, worried, happy, fulfilled?

Pickled?

As December comes to an end, I always feel as if I’ve been marinated in a vat of booze, until I reach the point when my body shouts ENOUGH.

Take Christmas day: the one day of the year when it’s perfectly acceptable to have a glass of fizz at 6.30am while opening presents with the kids.

the writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote: "A glass of wine or a cold beer is the thing we use to draw the line under a hard day at work, to chill out when the kids are asleep, to commiserate, celebrate, unwind..."

There are strong coffees next. Otherwise the roasties and sprouts would never get done.

But there’s also a constant flow of drinks, with so much food that drunkeness never sets in.

Add in all those nights out, when inhibitions are thrown to the wind in a whirl of sequins and popping corks, and the feeling you’re left with?

I’m sticking with pickled.

With every up must come a down and now I really do want – need – a rest.

Martel Maxwell in Santa hat holding a champagne glass.
Christmas excess has set Martel up nicely for Dry January.

It’s why I’ve done Dry January – taking the month off booze – for the past three years.

Not because everyone else seems to be doing it (though they do) but because I want and need to restore some equilibrium.

And to prove I can.

Is Dry January necessary now we all drink at home?

The over-doing of drinks might be more extreme but for a lot of us, it is not limited to December.

Over dinner with pals, someone asked how much we all drank.

Of the six – three couples – all admitted to at least sometimes going over the recommended weekly limit of 14 units a week.

six hands holding glasses of white wine.
Six pals, six candidates for Dry January. Image: Shutterstock.

One person called that “a good night out”. Another laughed: “It’s a good start.”

One friend is a doctor who also admitted to not always sticking to the recommended limit.

He always tries his best though, telling us: “There is a correlation between regular over-drinking – not even to the point of drunkeness but the half or whole bottle on random weekdays in front of the telly – and problems later in life.”

We fell silent until his wife told him to stop killing Christmas and using big words.

Over-drinking might be a societal norm but it’s not new.

I remember waving my grandad off to the pub – the clubbie perhaps or The Rowan Tree.

It’s what people (men particularly) did after a hard day’s graft.

He was a plasterer by day, bar-propper-upper, dominos champ and “good laugh Davie” by night.

But would he ever open a can of beer in his house alone?

Not a chance.

Black and white photo of Rowan Tree bar in Dundee.
The old Rowan Tree Bar in Dundee.

His drinking was only ever done in the pub or if he had company at home.

I wonder if that’s the difference now.

The taboo of having a wee drink at home for no particular reason is gone and the nights and units can fair mount up.

I’m ready for Dry January, who’s with me?

Four of the six friends at our table were going to attempt Dry January, although one wasn’t sure she’d manage, given she only lasted until the 9th last year.

The other two were intending to cut their drinking down to weekends only.

I loved our honesty.

It’s only by talking about it that you realise how widespread the habit is.

And we’re lucky that’s all it is with us: a habit we can keep or break.

A glass of wine or a cold beer is the thing we use to draw the line under a hard day at work, to chill out when the kids are asleep, to commiserate, celebrate, unwind…

It feels like a treat, an adult way to help a chaotic day melt away.

But while other nations like a drink too, we have a reputation in Britain for binge drinking and in Scotland for loving alcohol so much we could fill a book with names for how it makes us feel.

Stacked cans of Tennents lager in a Scottish supermarket.
Scots are known for their love of a bevvy – and their colourful language. Image: Shutterstock.

Stocious, sloshed, trolleyed, buckled, awa wi it, steamboats, steaming, oot the game, aff yer head, rubbered…

The list goes on.

And all to the tune of slainte mhath, or good health.

Except as the doctors point out, it’s probably not doing much good for our health.

And so Dry January calls.

Thirty-one whole days with not so much as a bottle of chilled fizz winking at me from the fridge at the end of the day.

But it’s a call I have to answer, and good luck if you’re attempting it too.

ALISTAIR HEATHER: Sure, alcohol is fun but did you ever try waking refreshed after a sober night’s sleep?

