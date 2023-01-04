STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter

By Steve Finan
January 4 2023, 12.20pm Updated: January 4 2023, 2.05pm
Joe FitzPatrick next to a phone screen showing he has blocked the holder from following him on Twitter.
Dundee West SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick appears to have blocked prominent lawyers on Twitter, including a member of his own party.

When I was a lad, all politicians seemed austere, impressive people. The best also carried an air of dignity.

I particularly admired Tony Benn, who fought to renounce his peerage to sit in the House of Commons in the 1960s.

As I grew up, and learned more about Benn, I can’t say I agreed with all his ideas.

But no matter what else he was I retained a great respect for him because he was a highly intelligent, articulate, and above all reasonable person.

Today, it is rare for a politician to command my respect.

the writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "blocking out anyone who has a different point of view isn’t just childish, it is dangerously close to totalitarianism."

The report of Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick “Twitter blocking” his fellow SNP party member Joanna Cherry, and prominent Scottish lawyer Roddy Dunlop, is (if accurate) pitiful.

Is this what we have come to?

Politicians sticking their fingers in their ears when someone says something they don’t like and shouting “lalalala, I can’t hear you”?

If so, it’s pathetic.

Joanna Cherry speaking to opponents of the ender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill outside the Scottish Parliament.
Joanna Cherry, a fierce critic of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, has apparently been blocked by Joe FitzPatrick. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire.

Worse, Mr FitzPatrick chairs Holyrood’s equalities, human rights and civil justice committee, yet seemingly refuses to listen to another point of view?

Where is the equality, human rights, or justice in that?

Joe FitzPatrick row shows dangers for politicians on Twitter

Politics is, at root, about getting things done.

The vehicles to do this are discourse, exploration of all ideas, and (sometimes) a negotiated compromise.

That’s how good, long-lasting, sensible policy is achieved.

Put your thoughts over strongly, and listen when other people speak with conviction.

Robust policy is forged in the fire of heated debate.

You can’t just pretend not to hear those who disagree with you.

Twitter has been a useful tool, but also an unforgiving prism through which to view politicians.

We see their real character in their pronouncements.

And perhaps if Tony Benn had had Twitter to transmit his outbursts (because he did have vehemently-held beliefs) on a regular basis I wouldn’t hold him in such high regard.

But don’t politicians consider how they come across when they do things like this?

It looks foolish. It looks juvenile.

Joe FitzPatrick must remember who he represents

Perhaps Joe FitzPatrick is a paragon of inclusive dialogue when debating in the chamber and conducting the business of Holyrood committees.

I hope he is.

Because blocking out anyone who has a different point of view isn’t just childish, it is dangerously close to totalitarianism.

Joe FitzPatrick giving thumbs up sign.
Joe FitzPatrick was re-elected as SNP MSP for Dundee West in May 2021.

It doesn’t matter which party you represent, which policies you favour. You are elected as a representative of your constituency.

Therefore, your actions reflect upon Scotland, Dundee, and yourself as a human being.

So I hope this is a mistake. Let me be wrong. Let there be another explanation.

Because surely there are politicians left who can conduct themselves with equanimity.

Who are open-minded enough to accept different people have different points of view.

Who are adult enough to listen as well as to talk.

Politicians who represent their party with honour, and who won’t block out reasonable, serious, informed counter-debate.

