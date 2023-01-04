STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When I was a lad, all politicians seemed austere, impressive people. The best also carried an air of dignity.

I particularly admired Tony Benn, who fought to renounce his peerage to sit in the House of Commons in the 1960s.

As I grew up, and learned more about Benn, I can’t say I agreed with all his ideas.

But no matter what else he was I retained a great respect for him because he was a highly intelligent, articulate, and above all reasonable person.

Today, it is rare for a politician to command my respect.

The report of Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick “Twitter blocking” his fellow SNP party member Joanna Cherry, and prominent Scottish lawyer Roddy Dunlop, is (if accurate) pitiful.

Is this what we have come to?

Politicians sticking their fingers in their ears when someone says something they don’t like and shouting “lalalala, I can’t hear you”?

If so, it’s pathetic.

Worse, Mr FitzPatrick chairs Holyrood’s equalities, human rights and civil justice committee, yet seemingly refuses to listen to another point of view?

Where is the equality, human rights, or justice in that?

Joe FitzPatrick row shows dangers for politicians on Twitter

Politics is, at root, about getting things done.

The vehicles to do this are discourse, exploration of all ideas, and (sometimes) a negotiated compromise.

That’s how good, long-lasting, sensible policy is achieved.

Put your thoughts over strongly, and listen when other people speak with conviction.

Robust policy is forged in the fire of heated debate.

You can’t just pretend not to hear those who disagree with you.

In general, I support anyone’s right to block on Twitter. But @joefitzsnp is the convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Equalities, Human Rights and *CIVIL JUSTICE* Committee. That being so, I find this news 👇🏻surprising and disappointing. pic.twitter.com/JZrPdWzHuT — Roddy Dunlop KC (@RoddyQC) January 2, 2023

Twitter has been a useful tool, but also an unforgiving prism through which to view politicians.

We see their real character in their pronouncements.

And perhaps if Tony Benn had had Twitter to transmit his outbursts (because he did have vehemently-held beliefs) on a regular basis I wouldn’t hold him in such high regard.

But don’t politicians consider how they come across when they do things like this?

It looks foolish. It looks juvenile.

Joe FitzPatrick must remember who he represents

Perhaps Joe FitzPatrick is a paragon of inclusive dialogue when debating in the chamber and conducting the business of Holyrood committees.

I hope he is.

Because blocking out anyone who has a different point of view isn’t just childish, it is dangerously close to totalitarianism.

It doesn’t matter which party you represent, which policies you favour. You are elected as a representative of your constituency.

Therefore, your actions reflect upon Scotland, Dundee, and yourself as a human being.

So I hope this is a mistake. Let me be wrong. Let there be another explanation.

Because surely there are politicians left who can conduct themselves with equanimity.

Who are open-minded enough to accept different people have different points of view.

Who are adult enough to listen as well as to talk.

Politicians who represent their party with honour, and who won’t block out reasonable, serious, informed counter-debate.