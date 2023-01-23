KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Jacinda Ardern resignation honesty is refreshing in a world of lifestyle gurus who say you can have it all 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was strangely thrilling to hear Jacinda Ardern admit that she “doesn’t have enough fuel in the tank” to continue as New Zealand’s prime minister.

In her shock resignation announcement last Thursday, Ardern said that politicians are human and when they run out of steam, it’s time to go.

Her dignified and orderly exit from the world stage is such a stark contrast to the antics of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss last year, who both created chaos when they refused to accept that their time was up.

Some of Ardern’s allies have speculated that she might have decided to stand down because of the violent threats and abuse she has been subjected to during her time in office.

When asked about this, Ardern said that while abuse and threats did have a negative impact on her personally, they weren’t the reason she has resigned.

It has also been suggested that she threw in the towel because her party is behind in the polls at the moment, and she was fearful of losing the next general election.

But I think we should take her statement at face value.

She believes she is no longer the best person for the job.

Isn’t it refreshing to hear a high-profile leader admit that they’re shattered?

And while Jacinda Ardern didn’t exactly say that she simply can’t be bothered with it anymore, I feel that sentiment was heavily implied and I for one applaud her for it.

A lot of the time, I can’t be bothered either. And I’ve only got a house to run, not a whole country.

There is too much to do. And let’s be honest, there’s not enough time to do it all to a decent standard.

Balls must occasionally be dropped in order to maintain your sanity.

If I feel like I’m doing really well in one area of my life – be it work or parenting – it undoubtably comes at the expense of another.

BBC World News got flak last week for an article it posted on Twitter about Ardern’s resignation that asked: “Can women have it all?”

Female leaders still seen as novelty

People were quick to point out that nobody ever asks whether fatherhood is compatible with the political ambitions or capabilities of high profile men.

Female leaders like Jacinda Ardern are still seen as a novelty and an exception to the rule, so sexist headlines like that shouldn’t be any great surprise.

But to answer the question: No, women can’t have it all.

Men can’t have it all either.

Productivity and performative busyness is held up as a marker of personal and professional success these days.

It’s not enough to simply muddle through life doing your shifts at work, keeping the kids clothed and fed and being nice to your friends – we’re told to do it all and have it all.

Social media is largely to blame.

If you use TikTok or Instagram you’ll know what I’m talking about.

The lifestyle gurus make the rest of us look lazy.

They sell the myth that you can achieve anything you want in life as long as you are prepared to put the hours in.

Their tips for success always look to me like a fast-track route to mental and emotional burnout, as well as being hugely unrealistic.

These are the rules.

Set your alarm for 5am so you’ve got time to exercise, journal and drink a green smoothie before work. Be the first in the office and the last one to leave at the end of the day. Be a present and engaged parent. Don’t let your kids have too much screen time. Prepare nutritious dinners and make sure to always eat together as a family. Have a proper skincare regime and get twelve hours of sleep per night. Romance your partner and prioritise your relationship, but make time for yourself, too. Have a busy social life but also put aside money each month to invest in the stock market. Have a beautiful house full of beautiful things. Stay out of debt. Have a side hustle. Plan for your retirement but don’t forget to live in the moment. Drink three litres of water per day.

Frankly, who has the time for all that, let alone the energy?

Sometimes there simply isn’t enough fuel in the tank. Bravo to Jacinda Ardern for saying it out loud.