KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Jacinda Ardern resignation honesty is refreshing in a world of lifestyle gurus who say you can have it all 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Jacinda Ardern resignation honesty is refreshing in a world of lifestyle gurus who say you can have it all 

By kirstystrickland
January 23 2023, 5.19pm Updated: January 23 2023, 7.13pm
Jacinda Ardern
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.

It was strangely thrilling to hear Jacinda Ardern admit that she “doesn’t have enough fuel in the tank” to continue as New Zealand’s prime minister.

In her shock resignation announcement last Thursday, Ardern said that politicians are human and when they run out of steam, it’s time to go.

Her dignified and orderly exit from the world stage is such a stark contrast to the antics of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss last year, who both created chaos when they refused to accept that their time was up.

Some of Ardern’s allies have speculated that she might have decided to stand down because of the violent threats and abuse she has been subjected to during her time in office.

Courier columnist Kirsty Strickland is praising the New Zealand prime minister for admitting she’s run out of steam.

When asked about this, Ardern said that while abuse and threats did have a negative impact on her personally, they weren’t the reason she has resigned.

It has also been suggested that she threw in the towel because her party is behind in the polls at the moment, and she was fearful of losing the next general election.

But I think we should take her statement at face value.

She believes she is no longer the best person for the job.

Isn’t it refreshing to hear a high-profile leader admit that they’re shattered?

And while Jacinda Ardern didn’t exactly say that she simply can’t be bothered with it anymore, I feel that sentiment was heavily implied and I for one applaud her for it.

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.
Jacinda Ardern will step down as prime minister in February. Image: AP/Shutterstock.

A lot of the time, I can’t be bothered either. And I’ve only got a house to run, not a whole country.

There is too much to do. And let’s be honest, there’s not enough time to do it all to a decent standard.

Balls must occasionally be dropped in order to maintain your sanity.

If I feel like I’m doing really well in one area of my life – be it work or parenting – it undoubtably comes at the expense of another.

BBC World News got flak last week for an article it posted on Twitter about Ardern’s resignation that asked: “Can women have it all?”

Female leaders still seen as novelty

People were quick to point out that nobody ever asks whether fatherhood is compatible with the political ambitions or capabilities of high profile men.

Female leaders like Jacinda Ardern are still seen as a novelty and an exception to the rule, so sexist headlines like that shouldn’t be any great surprise.

But to answer the question: No, women can’t have it all.

Men can’t have it all either.

Productivity and performative busyness is held up as a marker of personal and professional success these days.

It’s not enough to simply muddle through life doing your shifts at work, keeping the kids clothed and fed and being nice to your friends – we’re told to do it all and have it all.

Social media is largely to blame.

If you use TikTok or Instagram you’ll know what I’m talking about.

The lifestyle gurus make the rest of us look lazy.

They sell the myth that you can achieve anything you want in life as long as you are prepared to put the hours in.

Lifestyle gurus tips look unrealistic to Kirsty Strickland. Image: Shutterstock.

Their tips for success always look to me like a fast-track route to mental and emotional burnout, as well as being hugely unrealistic.

These are the rules.

Set your alarm for 5am so you’ve got time to exercise, journal and drink a green smoothie before work. Be the first in the office and the last one to leave at the end of the day. Be a present and engaged parent. Don’t let your kids have too much screen time. Prepare nutritious dinners and make sure to always eat together as a family. Have a proper skincare regime and get twelve hours of sleep per night. Romance your partner and prioritise your relationship, but make time for yourself, too. Have a busy social life but also put aside money each month to invest in the stock market. Have a beautiful house full of beautiful things. Stay out of debt. Have a side hustle. Plan for your retirement but don’t forget to live in the moment. Drink three litres of water per day.

Frankly, who has the time for all that, let alone the energy?

Sometimes there simply isn’t enough fuel in the tank. Bravo to Jacinda Ardern for saying it out loud.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
Photo shows Rishi Sunak looking up as he steps out of a luxury car.
OPINION: Gender Recognition Reform row shows Rishi Sunak doesn't know his history
Dundee Culture's with love fae Dundee campaign for Dundee Day.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Let's celebrate what makes our city great on 'Dundee Day'
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: Waid Academy attack footage is reminder silence has consequences
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
GILLIAN LORD: How Sophie from Romania gave us all hope
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
REBECCA BAIRD: Police Scotland must look into officers - what are they so afraid…
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
COURIER OPINION: Lessons to be learned from Waid Academy bullying
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event
7
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
STEVE FINAN: Fans' memories will be best part of new book on Dundee United's…
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
DUNCAN HOTHERSALL: Moral panic demonising trans people as danger to women resembles Section 28…

Most Read

1
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts
Jacinda Ardern's resignation came as a shock.
Monday court round-up — Footballer's curfew and decorators abused

Editor's Picks

Most Commented